Bryan Sabella: Republicans have reaped what they sowed with Trump

Nov. 3 marked the seventh time in eight presidential elections that the Republican candidate failed to win the popular vote. Of the last three Republican terms, only once did that candidate capture a majority of the raw vote.
You might think this would be a disturbing trend for conservatives, except they insist that it can't possibly be true that cycle in, cycle out, more people are voting against them than for them. It must be voter fraud. It must be a vast, nefarious, left-wing cabal. It can't ever be the realization that they have utterly failed to appeal to a broader base, to aspire to the old Republican idea of being a "Big Tent" party. That they've made absolutely zero effort to win over anyone outside of their base and instead have doubled down on alienating millions, gleefully.
To wit, their golden god, Donald J. Trump. A man who spent every waking (and likely slumbering) moment of his life as a candidate and then president engaging every conflict that came his way, from petty tiff to congressional investigation, the same way. Never capable of the slightest ounce of humility. Never capable of the slightest ounce of dignity. Certainly never capable of being ingratiating. And forget "statesman-like". Subjected to admittedly naked partisan persecution, he could never find it in himself to rise above and be the bigger man. Subjected to juvenile social media trolling, he could never find it in himself to not be even more juvenile in response. Because he is all id, all the time.
By the next night, as all signs pointed to an eventual Biden victory, every right-leaning cable news and talk radio outlet was on fire with the idea that the election was being stolen. Rudy Giuliani asserted that Joe Biden himself might have voted 5,000 times. The American right has long embraced every conspiracy theory that helps bend reality to its ideological worldview, and this election was no different. Nor was it unexpected: Trump and his surrogates in the Republican party and conservative media had been telegraphing that this would be their reaction to an unfavorable result for months.
Now, I'm not about to discount the idea that every election- — national, statewide, local — has its examples of disenfranchisement ranging from simple clerical error to yes, even instances of outright fraud. This is America, after all. We can't even do something simple like walk down the hallway without tripping over the wallpaper. But that's also why buying into a conspiracy theory like the blatant theft of a presidential election, or that 9/11 was an inside job, or that the government really has been hiding aliens at Area 51 since the 1940s, flies in the face of all logic: what makes anyone think pulling off something that grand and sweeping is even possible? The answer, of course, is ideology. Ideology (pardon the pun) trumps everything.
I work with a wonderful woman who is a Christian conservative and have brought up to her more than once that Trump essentially doomed himself by taking every opportunity to act like a jerk, and thus turned too many people off. She keeps saying, "Well, he's not a politician." However, it's possible to not be a politician and also not be a jerk at the same time; these are not mutually exclusive ideas.
More than anything else, more than a pandemic (itself rife with conspiracy theories), Donald Trump ended up losing because he stubbornly insisted on being the most obnoxious jerk he could possibly be at every opportunity. He'll have to live with that, and so will his supporters. Being a jerk all the time, even in this screwed up modern world, can still have consequences.
Consistently losing the popular vote is not a promising trend, and it's been happening for decades in substantial numbers. That's factual: hanging chads, software glitches, the occasional corrupt county clerk and the mind control powers of the "lamestream media" don't account for those numbers.
The demographics of this country are changing drastically and at warp speed. There are a great many millions of Americans who do not feel as if conservatives/Republicans/the right care about them or recognize them at all, and those numbers are ever expanding. Counting on the electoral college to save you can't be a winning strategy forever, and after all of this nonsense gets sorted out, it'll be clear that it was a losing strategy this time. But go ahead and beat your chest about how red the map looks on TV if you must. You easily captured all those voters in Yellowstone.
Conservatives could consider reaching out and trying to win people over by making a substantive case for why their policies and principles best serve all Americans — building that "Big Tent" — but I have a pretty solid feeling that they won't. They're far more comfortable painting everyone who doesn't march in lockstep with them as an enemy, a socialist scourge. And so they threw everything they had behind a guy who never tried to make friends, and instead delighted in creating more enemies at every turn.
You reap what you sow.
Bryan Sabella lives in Fitchburg and works in inventory management.
