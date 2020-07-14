Bryan Sabella: Madison has yet to define how it wants to move 'forward'

Recently an effort to recall Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway was announced, and I suppose it was an inevitable development in this climate. If there hasn't been an effort to recall Gov. Evers announced by the time you read this, it'll no doubt be coming soon.
The dichotomy between how people on either side of the political divide see Rhodes-Conway is fascinating. On the left, she is seen as being too supportive of law enforcement and guilty of allowing Black Lives Matter protesters to be tear-gassed and assaulted. On the right, she is seen as an enabler of rioting and looting, of beatdowns of politicians and motorists unlucky enough to encounter marchers, and of firebombings of government buildings.
Recently, the mayor felt compelled to publicly apologize for a "private" message (which of course became public, because nothing is private in the digital era) to the police department in which she commended its efforts to maintain the peace.
In an opinion piece for Tone Madison, Dayna Long writes that Rhodes-Conway is "failing Madison" by persisting with "a policy that invites police and members of the National Guard to corral and brutalize young protesters" and of supporting "a blatantly brutal policy that appears to put businesses above the safety and well-being of young people who have already been wronged by our city and our schools".
Those who seek to recall the mayor see such assertions quite differently. They see a State Street full of businesses still mostly boarded up, many of which don't expect to ever be able to reopen, and allege an inability or unwillingness to confront disorder that is at the least negligent, at worst criminal. They wonder how even the seat of state government can't be secured, and how seemingly anyone appears to have free reign to spray paint the Capitol building and tear down statues on the premises. Some charge that if anything, Rhodes-Conway has issued "stand down" orders to police, and that there was even fore-knowledge of the attempted firebombing of the City-County Building yet nothing was done to prevent it.
They cite the mayor urging the expedited release on bail of a young man who has recently become known for entering State Street establishments and confronting patrons and business owners with a bullhorn and baseball bat. For their part, activists have deemed this young man "a political prisoner", while those who seek the mayor's removal see him as an emblem of everything that's wrong at the moment.
So far, in response to the recall effort the mayor hasn't evinced much concern. The group called "Recall Satya 2020" claims the mayor has made Madison more dangerous during the pandemic and protests, and that she won't listen to their concerns. Rhodes-Conway told WKOW-TV the group has not reached out to her and that she won't be reaching out to it.
Perhaps the most symbolic act of our current moment was when protesters pulled down a replica of the iconic "Forward" statue (the original is safely stored at the headquarters of the Wisconsin Historical Society) on the Capitol Square. Designed by a woman to signify social progress, some reports quoted protesters saying they took it down "because we haven't moved forward enough." Which may or may not be a valid reason if you tend to define "forward" as more of a destination than a direction or an aspiration.
At any rate, the people of Madison will have to decide just how they want to move "forward" at some point. But is that even possible when its leader is viewed through such diametrically opposed lenses? Is it even possible when both sides consider her unresponsive to their concerns? Is it even plausible when so many of us want the same things but can't seem to agree on anything?
There's been a lot of talk about "the new normal" lately. But we're very far from defining what exactly that is.
Bryan Sabella lives in Fitchburg and works in inventory management.
