Bruce Barrett and Paula Rogge: Decision to base F-35s in Madison ignores public health concerns

There has been no attempt at PFAS remediation by the Air Force.

And the new firefighting foam the Air Force began using in June 2018 might actually be more harmful than the foam it replaced.

The F-35 receives frequent coats of a special composite material to help make it invisible to radar detection systems. We do not know what this material is composed of, how toxic its components might be, nor how the Air Force plans to keep these chemicals from polluting the surrounding soil and water.

The Air Force’s decision to base F-35 fighter jets in highly populated areas of the country will expose city residents to dangerous levels of sound. In adults, excessive noise is linked to increases in stress hormones, blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. In children, it can result in small birth weights, delayed speech development, reduced concentration, and decreased math and reading comprehension.

The F-35 fighter jets consume large quantities of fuel because of their reliance on afterburner engines for takeoff and acceleration. The more fuel that is used, the higher the emissions of ultrafine particles, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, nitrogen and sulfur oxides. These air pollutants are linked to cancer, heart disease, stroke and respiratory diseases.