Bring our troops home -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on April 21, 1991:

We’ve watched on television as Whitney Houston entertained American soldiers and sailors home from Operation Desert Storm. We tuned in again as President Bush and two former presidents took part in another star-studded, “welcome home’” gala. We’ve seen enough newspaper, magazine and TV pictures of dockside and airport tarmac reunions to make everyone misty-eyed.

Kind of gives you the idea that everyone is back in the good ‘ol U.S.A., doesn’t it? Well, they’re not, and if Wisconsin is like the rest of the nation, most of those servicemen and women who are not safely home belong to National Guard and Reserve units.

Members of the 13th Evacuation Hospital, a Madison-based National Guard unit, began arriving home Friday, and everyone — friends, families and employers — is glad to see them back. Of all the Wisconsin units activated during Desert Storm and its predecessor, Operation Desert Shield, the 13th is only the third unit to come home.