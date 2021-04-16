 Skip to main content
Bring our troops home -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 30 YEARS AGO

SALUTE TO THE TROOPS

An estimated 60,000 people jammed the Capitol Square in Madison on July 6, 1991, for Wisconsin's "Salute to the Troops." Some 1,000 troops from Operation Desert Storm paraded past a reviewing stand, where observers included Gov. Tommy Thompson and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.

This State Journal editorial ran on April 21, 1991:

We’ve watched on television as Whitney Houston entertained American soldiers and sailors home from Operation Desert Storm. We tuned in again as President Bush and two former presidents took part in another star-studded, “welcome home’” gala. We’ve seen enough newspaper, magazine and TV pictures of dockside and airport tarmac reunions to make everyone misty-eyed.

Kind of gives you the idea that everyone is back in the good ‘ol U.S.A., doesn’t it? Well, they’re not, and if Wisconsin is like the rest of the nation, most of those servicemen and women who are not safely home belong to National Guard and Reserve units.

Members of the 13th Evacuation Hospital, a Madison-based National Guard unit, began arriving home Friday, and everyone — friends, families and employers — is glad to see them back. Of all the Wisconsin units activated during Desert Storm and its predecessor, Operation Desert Shield, the 13th is only the third unit to come home.

Still somewhere between Wisconsin and the other side of the world are members of 26 Guard or Reserve units. ... These people are needed here in Wisconsin — by their families, their employers, their farms and their communities. In some cases, their health-insurance benefits are running out and their jobs are going unfilled.

It’s time to bring them home. Gov. Tommy Thompson, the Legislature and the congressional delegation should be asking, “What’s the holdup?”

