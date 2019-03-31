As the tour buses of spring break-bound middle schoolers descended everywhere recently in Washington, D.C., my mother also came to Washington to escape Madison’s winter chill. We planned a few days out of the city to see Thomas Jefferson’s home outside Charlottesville, and a visit to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. This week gave us the opportunity to reflect and open a dialogue with each other in important ways relevant to Madison heading into Tuesday’s spring elections.
As the discord of Trump’s time in office reverberates in communities and social media across the nation, the Smithsonian’s latest addition to the National Mall is outstanding in its somber and reflective approach to actively challenging participants to evaluate their own histories and decision-making, complete with an interactive lunch counter and historical images of the fight for integration.
It is easy at times, as middle-class, white Midwesterners in 2019, to feel a disconnect from the conversations regarding the legacies of racism, slavery, segregation, and white nationalism within our own personal experiences. (“We weren’t part of the South. Our family didn’t defend slavery. We’re not part of a place that had slaves or segregated buses.”) But the history of our country and the rise of violence and racial discord affects all of our futures.
Outside of Charlottesville, pouring rain diverted our plans and we ended up at Montpelier, James Madison’s plantation home. Madison clearly struggled with his place in history and the presence of slavery. He didn’t believe that mixed-race communities were possible in the American landscape and pursued a scheme to resettle former slaves back in Africa in what is now Liberia. While the city of Madison’s namesake had a complicated history with racism in the face of liberty that he could never reconcile, I’d hate to think that the city of Madison can’t move beyond theirs some 182 years later.
It struck me dead in my tracks on Thursday night, as Mom and I circled the narrow, quiet blocks of downtown Charlottesville and finally found a parking spot on a side street on our way to dinner. Outside of my car door, facing us on every side were chalked messages of love and remembrance on the walls. Similar, but very different to the graffiti of the 2011 Act 10 protests in Wisconsin.
We somehow, without any prompting, had navigated to the exact location where in 2017, 28 people were run down by a white supremacist and Heather Hayer lost her life. The photographs of the Smithsonian flashed before my eyes, and this wasn’t some distant past. I had stepped through into history happening now. At one point my mother had remarked, “You know, I really thought we had moved past such things in our country, but now it’s back.”
As a 1968 Madison East High graduate, mom has lived through a lot of tumultuous history in our country, even if within her lived experience Madison’s streets have always been relatively quiet during the push for racial equality. She thought her children didn’t need to worry about such things in the modern world, but we do.
Parents are stepping up in Madison to say that their children do not have the same experiences as white children in our community. They are trying to use their agency and resources — which every index and data source tells us is more inhibited than the city’s white residents — to say that changes need to be made.
I am a white, multigenerational Madisonian who has been in positions of power. The city’s culture and institutions have a significant race problem. Instead of clutching our kombucha and exploring suburban school districts’ standardized test scores and Zillow estimates, we have a more urgent part to play in investing in our community, and creating more equitable opportunities for all.
White residents (some 80 percent of Madison's population) need to acknowledge our inherent advantages and then ask how we can use our positions (and votes) to help dismantle the educational, governmental, land use, employment and recreational barriers that are harming other citizens.
Madison election on Tuesday provides the best opportunity to use power on behalf of the 20 percent of residents who do not have the same successful outcomes to ensure the mayor, alders and School Board members serve the future of people who are struggling the most in our community.
As for our visit to Monticello and my thoughts on Jefferson and his relationship to race, I’d just like to say that his biracial son Eston Hemings Jefferson is buried in Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery, and we need to talk more about that as well.
Bridget Maniaci served two terms as Madison's District 2 alderperson, 2009-2013. She relocated to Washington, D.C., in September 2018.
