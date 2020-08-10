Bridget Maniaci: The Epic empress has no clothes

I don't know which Epic employees need to hear this, but someone has to tell you the empress is wearing no clothes.
I grew up in Dane County parallel to Epic's growth and served a downtown Madison district on the City Council, and I'm sorry to tell you that Judy Faulkner does not care about you. She cares about her company. The company she built from scratch with proprietary code she labored over and authored. She cares about the clients and contracts. Not her employees. If she did care about you, you'd have been unionized a decade ago, and she wouldn't have spent years and millions of dollars to take a labor dispute to the U.S. Supreme Court. If you reach out to any of the thousands of former Epic employees, they will happily (though likely privately) similarly burst your bubble.
The money you are making today is not worth risking your health, or those of your neighbors and local shopkeepers, wait staff, dog walkers, and others whose services you frequently employ moving forward. The company is notorious for refusing to give references to former employees, and emotionally blackmails your future compliance and behavior if you want to have access to work on their systems in any future setting through their consultant certification process.
Many executives from software industry companies of similar size are not requiring their employees to come back to work until at least January, and even that is a rolling target. No company's culture is worth jeopardizing your physical or emotional health over. What you do to pay the rent check is not who you are.
Much like many staffers surrounding President Trump who have ultimately handed in their resignations in the face of obstinate behavior that is destructive, unresponsive to reason, and cult-like in the following of others, you must make a choice. You can continue to enable bad behavior that bullies your humanity, or you can fight it. Respectfully resign, walk with your head high, and continue on to the next chapter in your life. Thousands before you have. And preying upon the precarious financial situation of young graduates with student loans, there will be others after you lured in by the paycheck and perceived perks of the company.
Madison and Dane County existed before Epic, and will exist after Judy Faulkner is gone and her company is gone. If you think that's impossible to imagine, just look to Oscar Meyer.
In the immediate future, you will be fulfilling your civic and moral duty to all of your neighbors that you share public space with (in elevators, at the grocery store, at restaurants) who likely do not have the same health insurance, income and benefits that you, momentarily, are fortunate to have access to.
There is no rational, safe, logical reason for you to step foot in Epic's campus for the foreseeable future. If the company, its founder and its culture does not continue to put your well-being first, why do you work there?
I hope that the chief oompa-loompas behind the factory gates can get through to the biggest Wonka of them all and explain that in a health care company that exhausts untold hours of human energy to improve health outcomes for others, that the interrelated health outcomes of 500,000 residents within Dane County are worthy of their submission.
Let Epic employees work from home. Pre-COVID-19 culture is dead, and so are many who refused to believe it.
Bridget Maniaci served two terms as Madison's District 2 alderperson, 2009-2013.
