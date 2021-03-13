Bridget Maniaci: Support Mike Jones as he leads Madison Teachers Inc.

Michael Jones, dean of students at West High School, was voted the new union president of Madison Teachers Inc. by his peers. That Mike is a born leader is self-evident to anyone who spends five minutes with him, and his leadership skills have shone for as long as I’ve known him — nearly 20 years since we were all college students working obscene hours on the The Daily Cardinal newspaper at UW-Madison.
Mike was the bright light in our cohort, always with a smile, a well-placed, disarming quip, and the ever-present glow of a man of good humor, kindness, intense brilliance and an ease around others that few of us will ever possess.
Mike is the best of us. He has always shown a self-effacing grace and humor to tackle the tough problems. He has been fiercely concerned about raising questions to institutions to ensure access to opportunity and equality for as long as I’ve known him. He has been working to fight systems that hold young people back, whether that was through a pithy college newspaper column challenging UW-Madison’s administration, or through dismantling the worst, most inequitable parts of our education system from within during his time in Middleton and Madison’s school districts as a special education teacher, and then as a dean of students.
When contemplating the (self-admittedly unlikely) scenario of prevailing against Paul Soglin in my 2015 mayoral campaign, Mike Jones was unquestionably the first name in my mind I wanted to serve as a mayoral aide. His character, fortitude, humor, knowledge, life experience and brilliance as a natural leader — excellent at negotiating with others — is a huge untapped asset towards a more just, equitable future for Madison.
Mike, for all of his talents, cannot succeed as a movement of one. The problems of opportunity and advancement at the intersection of race and discrimination within Madison and its school district lie at the feet of every citizen and stakeholder. If we want to support and help sow success for Mike as he represents our teachers, working to improve the workplace for student outcomes, Madison’s community power brokers within neighborhood associations, the business community, city hall and the county government need to be thoughtfully engaged and partnered in the work of our public education system. It’s not just a “school district issue” or a “teacher’s union issue.”
The Wisconsin state Legislature has created a perennial Gordian knot funding environment that has left children and hardworking, talented teachers under-invested in for the better part of 25 years. The pandemic has put teachers, parents and students under additional immense pressures.
I implore those without children in MMSD to support our schools and teachers at this juncture in ways they haven’t before. Get engaged and do whatever possible to build a thriving, successful school environment for the more than 2,700 teachers and 27,000 students in 48 schools of MMSD. Good teachers make a difference, and Mike Jones is the best as they come. Help him succeed in building a thriving, successful MMSD community, and in turn, our community as a whole will blossom.
The daughter of a retired MMSD elementary school librarian, Bridget Maniaci served four years on the Madison Common Council.
