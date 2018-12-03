“I hate Ocasio-Cortez. I hate her. She ruined everything.”
The scruffy young New Yorker in the suit spinning on a bar stool next to me was drowning his sorrows in a pint of cheap beer.
I’d found the last good dive bar left on Capitol Hill that hasn’t been taken over by $16 burgers and other trappings of soul-crushing gentrification. Actual Hill staffers (including a congressman or two wearing their member pins) were crowded into this timeless watering hole, letting off steam in the wake of the midterm election. Vintage lighting. Leather booths. Inexpensive pine paneling. Cheap beer.
There was a lively cast of characters around the bar, a few drinks in, with political gossip traded along with puffed analysis of election results, while ESPN highlights and CNN played silently overhead.
Mr. New York was spouting a diatribe about how Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has totally upended the established Capitol Hill norms and how she beat a guy who was fantastic — longtime Democratic Congressman Joe Crowley. He just kept repeating, “She’s ruined it all. She ruined it. … The voters are stupid.”
I was a 25-year-old elected to Madison’s City Council in the glow of Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009, out-hustling a longtime incumbent in a surprise upset. I’ve been there as the knives come for your back from the people who should be most excited to have you at the table.
On Nov. 6, there were dynamic, compelling personal narratives that fueled successful candidates into power all across the country. These newly elected officials are not “waiting their turn.” They’re seizing power in new and exciting ways. I’m ecstatic at their success.
“Hey. The voters are not stupid. Check your perspective, man,” I said.
“Check my what?”
“Your perspective. The voters don’t care about what your boss’s master plans for leadership in Washington were. They care that they have a representative who’s out in the community that they feel they can talk to and relate with.”
If ever I’ve felt like an outsider since I’ve arrived in D.C., it’s in this moment, trying to explain to this obtuse, arrogant Capitol Hill Democratic staffer why the voters aren’t stupid.
Mr. New York kept staring into his drink.
Power in Washington is strategically built on a balance of conflict and time. This new post-Obama generation of young, diverse Democratic leadership is fighting Trump’s bombastic tweet-fueled dumpster fire with their own barrage of self-generated live media. They’re attempting to reclaim the narrative and are playing real-time speed chess against a cruel regime leveraging Washington’s status-quo calcification into a world where gross injustices are allowed to go unchecked.
Locally in Madison, calcification of the political environment also endures. I hope the passion for new, dynamic candidates will bear fruit in the upcoming spring races. Many seats for City Council and School Board are without fresh, dynamic candidates and Madison has no shortage of politically engaged citizens. The community needs a new generation to take the helm of leadership.
My advice: Run if you’re both really excited to do the tough work of the job AND if you have a compelling personal narrative as to why you want to serve your constituents. If you’re not that person on both counts, find someone who is and support their candidacy. We need those who bring fresh energy and different experiences and background. No old hats.
Ocasio-Cortez and her Nov. 6 election cohort showed that candidates who are motivated, hardworking, and connected to their constituents can win, even against long odds. No candidate “owns” a seat. Do not be intimidated or afraid of tough races. Regardless of whether the race comes out in your favor, you will have helped grow our community with your participation and activism, and you will inspire others to run through your actions.
The deadline for filing paperwork in Dane County to run for local spring races is Tuesday, Jan. 8 — curmudgeons drinking in dark bars be damned.
Bridget Maniaci served two terms as Madison's District 2 alderperson, 2009-2013. She relocated to Washington, D.C., in September 2018.
