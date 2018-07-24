Politics is a nasty business. It’s heartbreaking. You work hard to make the community more balanced, more accessible to marginalized groups and constituents. In my experience as a young elected official, it’s a constant fight to create enough space against money and people who have no interest in seeing the status quo change. You sacrifice your life for late-night meetings that take you away from those you love. You tell yourself it’s all worth it, but at every turn someone is working against you, usually for their own personal gain. It is a thankless job and a ruthless, zero-sum game.
On July 17, Paul Soglin announced he was not running for re-election for mayor. That night I started reaching out to community leaders, contemplating entering the race after a respectable showing in 2015 against Soglin, the most entrenched of incumbents.
After a week of conversations, I can tell you that Madison is in trouble. It’s like living in an Edith Wharton novel. The "Symphony Set," as I call them, is winning. They are choosing the next mayor of Madison as I write this. It is happening in coffee shops and cocktail lounges, at summer festivals and high-priced fundraisers for other causes all across the city. By the time the window opens in December to circulate nomination papers, the race will be all but decided, having voters only to go through the motions of choice. That’s not the democracy I want for our city.
I hate the idea that the first open mayoral campaign in 20 years is going to be seemingly decided by elite fiat of moneyed, power players months in advance. A true, actual debate of the future direction and leadership of the city and the talent, qualifications, and limitations of the candidates doesn’t seem to be something these people want. You'd think we're talking about national ghouls like the Koch brothers, but no. The corrupting influence of money and power is happening here locally by people we all know well.
Everyday citizens matter very little in this game. In such a civic-minded community as Madison, how can this be? With citywide races costing $50,000 to $100,000 or more, anyone who doesn’t fit the pitch-perfect collective vision of selective stakeholders has very few realistic options to succeed in reaching voters citywide. Camera-ready candidates with simple sound bites are ideal over candidates who want to actually talk about the city’s issues.
Frankly, I’m disgusted by most of the conversations I’ve had with people over the course of the past week. I have major concerns about the candidates who have announced to date, and believe I have a more compelling, dynamic vision for Madison. There’s three months until the race begins for voters’ attention, and I’m being told to not even bother trying.
To have men sit across from you at a table and tell you that no matter how much heart or effort or dedication or knowledge you put forth, it will never be enough is infuriating. And frankly, to completely put my life on hold for the next six months to compete and “fight the good fight” in the face of these people is not a productive use of my time, love, or talent.
I’ve been encouraged to write some editorials and highlight some issues I’d like discussed over the course of the coming campaign to shape the conversation. The words I’d like to write in response to that idea are not printable in a family publication.
If we actually want to fix our city’s race, crime, inequity and development issues in Madison, we need to have a real race where money doesn’t rule, identity politics don’t trump capacity and experience, and candidates are pressured by the community at large to offer more than click-bait images and pitch-perfect sound bites. A healthy, robust democracy demands competition.
If the status quo continues as it has, and is allowed to pick a candidate to run the city, Madison will continue to fester with inequality. People with money and power should be contributing and endorsing multiple candidates at this point to allow the best vision of the city to come forward and allow candidates the resources to get to the starting line, with voters deciding after a spirited campaign season who can best lead the city.
Bridget Maniaci served four years on the Madison Common Council (2009-2013) and worked in the office of Mayor Dave Cieslewicz from 2006 to 2007. She placed third in the 2015 mayoral primary.
