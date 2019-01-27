Wisconsin may seem calmer now that the election is over — at least compared to the conservative revolution of 2010, the liberal protests over Act 10, and the ground-shifting political campaigns that followed.
But a seismic fight is coming: the 2020 presidential race. It won’t just be another campaign getting cranked up. Wisconsin has all of the ingredients to be ground zero when the political bomb goes off over the future of our country.
Consider a few facts that make our state a prime — if not the top — presidential battleground for President Donald Trump and the Democrats in the next election:
Consistent swing
state status
In the past decade or so, Wisconsin has elected or re-elected five Republicans and four Democrats for major statewide offices. We voted for Donald Trump and Barack Obama (twice). While presidential years have traditionally favored Democrats, clearly both sides can win with good campaigns and the right conditions.
Jump ball elections
Two of our state’s most recent elections qualify as among the closest in the country. In 2016, Republican Ron Johnson won the U.S. Senate race by just over 3 percentage points and helped Trump win by about 1 point. In 2018, Democrat Tony Evers won the governor’s race by just over 1 point. (Full disclosure: I handled the press for the Republican statewide candidates in both of these races.)
A picture-perfect
target for Republicans
For President Trump, Wisconsin is a cornerstone of any re-election strategy. We have a strong Republican grassroots infrastructure here that repeatedly defies the odds. Statistically speaking, former Gov. Scott Walker, U.S. Sen. Johnson and former Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Thompson have all outperformed the national political environment as Republicans, win or lose. And our state is full of rural voters who not only supported President Trump, but who have shown growing loyalty toward Wisconsin Republicans (a reason for optimism for a Republican farm boy like myself).
A picture-perfect
target for Democrats
Wisconsin is a cautionary tale for whoever the Democrat nominee is. Hillary Clinton famously didn’t visit Wisconsin in 2016 and was shocked when she lost it. At the same time, Wisconsin Democrats put up huge numbers in urban centers in their 2018 victories that shook the state. Turnout in the liberal mecca of Dane County was only about 15,000 votes shy of presidential-level turnout — in a midterm election, without any presidential candidate on the ballot.
Crucial region
We’re also punching above our weight as a regional test case in 2020. Wisconsin only has 10 electoral votes, but the Midwest was a crucial region that President Trump took from the Democrats in 2016 and that they partially took back in 2018. Our rural, urban and suburban voters are the kind political scientists are studying feverishly to see where the country is headed.
None of which helps you if you’re fed up with politics — rest assured, if that’s the case, you are one of the normal people in this scenario. You are exactly the kind of people President Trump and the Democrats will need if they want to win.