Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED OVER MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN INTO THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT AND MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO ARE EXPECTED INTO THIS MORNING. HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO MONDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS NORTH OF MADISON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, FROM 6 PM TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BECOME VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&