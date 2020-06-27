Brian Reisinger: Tommy Thompson likes the long odds, is UW System's best shot

“I wanted to build a majority of like-minded individuals,” Thompson said. Their label — for themselves or him — didn’t matter, so long as they wanted action.

It’s no small testament that he won everywhere from rural Wisconsin to Milwaukee County. Advisers remember his dissatisfaction with his sky-high election victories hovering around 60% — he always wanted more, and didn’t see why he couldn’t get 100%.

Unexpected bipartisan accomplishments included welfare reform, school choice and more, but it was far from peacetime. The same governor who worked so hard to win over everyone issued frequent and crushing vetoes to Democrats controlling the Legislature most of his tenure.

“You can work with me, and we can get things done,” he’d say, “or you can fight me, and we won’t get anything done.”

Years later, when the tea party swept the country and sent many politicians from more bipartisan times into hiding, Thompson jumped into the fray with a rousing speech before thousands rallying at the Capitol in April of 2010.

Think about that: a public official as determined to win support in inner-city Milwaukee as he was a tea party rally.