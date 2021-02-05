Brian Reisinger: Jim Sensenbrenner is the 40-year incumbent who never went establishment

On paper, U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner’s career has all the trappings of establishment Washington. He’s the second-most senior member of the House. He held multiple chairmanships. He was in Congress for more than 40 years.
But then he opens his mouth and starts talking about the “fuddy duddies” — you know, those rich moderate Republicans at the bar of the country club “complaining about what conservatives are doing.” Don’t even get him started on the Democrats.
Sensenbrenner, the Wisconsin Republican who retired in January, summed up his career succinctly in a recent interview: “I always came in with both barrels firing.”
His legendary bluntness is the calling card of an anti-establishment conservative who avoided the fate of the typical entrenched politician losing touch with constituents — while somehow working well enough in Congress to pass landmark legislation. It’s a colorful career with insights for anyone trying to defy the divides of an era defined by right vs. left, governing vs. shaking things up, insiders vs. outsiders.
In fact, Sensenbrenner’s career mindset was fighting from the outside, even as he became a towering figure on the inside. Call him the 40-year incumbent who never went establishment.
You could try dismissing Sensenbrenner as a comfortable conservative in a deep red district. But that would ignore how he reshaped the politics around him — from the make-up of his congressional district to passing bipartisan bills for decades.
Sensenbrenner built his right-wing bona fides driving out to the Conservative Political Action Conference as a college Republican, espousing Goldwater and Reagan. Joining the Legislature as a young lawyer, he began fighting the “tax-and-spend liberals” immediately. If southeast Wisconsin was to become a Republican refuge, it didn’t start out that way (nor is it proving to last forever).
Sensenbrenner says he formed his political base through the 1970s and ’80s with conservative solutions that connected with the lives of folks fleeing Milwaukee — low taxes to put more money in their pocket, school choice to provide a better education. In other words, Sensenbrenner didn’t pursue a mushy middle strategy, or talk only to conservatives. He picked the right issues and persuaded people.
In 1978 he was elected to Congress, narrowly beating a moderate Republican, then getting 61% against the Democrat. He built on that relentlessly for the next 40 years, often winning more than 70% of the vote. Along the way he helped build the legendary “WOW” counties (Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington) into a powerbase that fueled Republican statewide victories in national battleground Wisconsin.
Nor did Sensenbrenner allow himself to become insulated. He became famous for lively town halls, taking tough questions, puncturing false notions, and banging the gavel any time someone disrupted someone else — building his brand through days of praise and scorn alike. Meantime, his politically savvy wife, the late Cheryl, charmed her way through the district.
“I think it goes back to him coming back every weekend, and holding those town hall meetings,” said Tom Schreibel, Republican National Committeeman for Wisconsin and a former Sensenbrenner chief of staff.
Sensenbrenner operated in D.C. as an equally serious legislator, chairing both the Judiciary and Science committees. With one of the more conservative voting records in Congress, he routinely reached across the aisle in search of areas of agreement or leverage — passing bills such as the Patriot Act, Children’s Safety Act, and reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act.
He navigated the Trump era with characteristic bluntness, calling President Donald Trump “the most conservative president we’ve ever had” as measured by his record on issues such as judges, while standing in opposition when he felt he had to, such as the emergency declaration at the border. And he was among the first to sound the alarm about Republicans slipping in the suburbs.
Even as he left Congress, Sensenbrenner was still rejecting the conventions and false choices of our politics. When people ask if he’ll lobby, he laughs.
“I would be the world’s worst lobbyist. I would be lobbying for ‘No, don’t do that.’”
Reisinger is president and chief operating officer of Platform Communications, and a former spokesman for Gov. Scott Walker, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander: www.platform-communications.com.