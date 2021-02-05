Brian Reisinger: Jim Sensenbrenner is the 40-year incumbent who never went establishment

On paper, U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner’s career has all the trappings of establishment Washington. He’s the second-most senior member of the House. He held multiple chairmanships. He was in Congress for more than 40 years.

But then he opens his mouth and starts talking about the “fuddy duddies” — you know, those rich moderate Republicans at the bar of the country club “complaining about what conservatives are doing.” Don’t even get him started on the Democrats.

Sensenbrenner, the Wisconsin Republican who retired in January, summed up his career succinctly in a recent interview: “I always came in with both barrels firing.”

His legendary bluntness is the calling card of an anti-establishment conservative who avoided the fate of the typical entrenched politician losing touch with constituents — while somehow working well enough in Congress to pass landmark legislation. It’s a colorful career with insights for anyone trying to defy the divides of an era defined by right vs. left, governing vs. shaking things up, insiders vs. outsiders.

In fact, Sensenbrenner’s career mindset was fighting from the outside, even as he became a towering figure on the inside. Call him the 40-year incumbent who never went establishment.