Brian Reisinger: In Wisconsin, addiction remains ripe for bipartisan reforms

When I think of my cousin John, I start with the good things.
He was a natural-born salesman. He loved to fish and golf and talk, about cars or politics or anything. He had a big grin that reflected all the world had to offer — much of which he’d seen, packing as much life as he did into his 37 years. He could convince you of anything, and spent much of his life selling the idea that he was on top of the world, when in fact he was usually clawing to keep from slipping off its edge.
Then, on April 2, 2019 he quit selling, sat in his bed and slid a needle into his arm for the last time.
He did this because despite all of his incredible qualities, John struggled with drugs and alcohol for much of his life. Now, he is yet one more example of the toll the drug epidemic is taking on our communities — and, I hope, a reminder of how, even in divided times, we can pursue worthy bipartisan reforms without either side of the aisle compromising its principles.
You probably know someone who has struggled with substance abuse, if you haven’t yourself — we have examples spanning the generations of our family tree. If so, you know that another area ripe for bipartisan reform — mental health — often accompanies substance abuse, from serious mental trauma to the simple stuff many of us deal with, but some cope with by numbing themselves with drugs or alcohol. And the impact of all of this is endless — one study by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty showed a correlation between opioid use and increases in kids in foster care, to offer just one example.
The key is to crack the code on recovery.
State Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, recently introduced legislation to build on the Heroin, Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) Agenda, an effort that’s already led to the passage of 30 bipartisan bills. Nygren comes by this bipartisan accomplishment the hard way — his family has also struggled with the cost of addiction.
“There are so many steps to long-term recovery,” Nygren told me of the need for further reform.
Nygren’s latest legislation would make state government a recovery-friendly workplace, something he’s also an advocate of encouraging in the private sector. He also wants to continue the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program — which helps doctors and pharmacists track drug use — and increase drug treatment in our jails.
The latter could have helped my cousin, John. Through his failures to maintain recovery, he got increasingly worse — from drinking too much and social drug use, to stints in jail, to repeat OWIs and serious drug use, to prison.
Another proposal would require the state Department of Health Services to maintain a list of approved places where people struggling with addiction can stay. That’s a start toward a broader issue that also requires private-sector innovation. I once spent an afternoon searching for an alcohol treatment center that would work for another family member, only to repeatedly talk with rude staff who failed to explain to me how their program worked and what it would cost. I couldn’t help but think that if I’d been the one struggling to stay sober, it would have sent me into relapse, or worse.
Lauri Badura, whose son Archie died of an opioid overdose, told me there are countless moments like that for someone in recovery.
“We need to, more than anything, work on our recovery, and recovery is long term,” said Badura, who runs Saving Others for Archie (SOFA). “It’s not just a 60-day program or 90-day — it’s life.”
That’s not to say we’ll agree on everything. I happen to think there aren’t serious enough penalties for many of the crimes people commit because of their substance abuse — particularly violent offenders. But that doesn’t have to come at the expense of recovery programs, and those who disagree with me on sentencing can still embrace recovery.
Maybe my cousin would still be here if we’d figured that balance out sooner.
I’d like to say that I did all I could for John, who wrote and called me more times from prison than I replied. But I also remember giving him the last of my savings for his honeymoon after just having moved across the country myself, only to learn he likely spent it on drugs.
All I can do for now is admit those things and accept that it’s a strange feeling, looking up to someone when you know you shouldn’t anymore. For most of my childhood he was our big cousin, the one who knew whether Santa Claus was real, led us into battle with the neighbor kids, and later taught us about girls and how to drink.
For all those reasons and more, I’ll never be able to think of John as just some junkie. To us, he was a guy who could never quite live up to the version of life that he was selling, as hard as he tried.
Hopefully, we can get to more people like him in 2020 before it’s too late. Thinking of the good things and working together on recovery is a good way to start.
Brian Reisinger is president & COO of Platform Communications, and a strategic adviser to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.