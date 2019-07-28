Two hundred protesters in early July shut down operations at an ICE detention center for immigrants in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Thirty-six of them were arrested for blocking vehicles from entering the center, chanting “Never again means never again.” They wanted the world to know they have not forgotten how apathy in the face of degrading treatment of human beings implicitly endorses atrocity.
They have formed Never Again Action and have staged demonstrations in Boston, San Francisco and have one planned for Washington, D.C. soon.
They all identify with the Jewish tradition, the only religion that Jesus also practiced. He, like they are, was influenced by the great prophetic writings in the Hebrew scriptures which publicly denounced social injustices against the vulnerable even at the cost of persecution, exile and sometimes death for the prophets themselves.
Just this past week in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, 70 Catholic laypersons, nuns and religious were also arrested protesting the government’s inhumane treatment of migrant children at our borders on a “Catholic Day of Action for Immigrant Children.”
Will we now see some Christian bishops, priests, Protestant ministers and deacons marching and even committing civil disobedience in front of detention centers at our border and around the country, like these 200 Jews and 70 Catholic activists? If Jesus committed civil disobedience by kicking over the tables in front of the Temple because of thievery against the vulnerable poor (which got him immediately arrested), why are there not at least some Christian clergy today scaling the fences of these detention centers risking arrest as Jesus did by his prophetic actions? WWJD — what would Jesus do, they often tell us?
Arrests of significant numbers in clerical garb might make a difference given their moral authority to challenge the executive and legislative branches to take action to eradicate this terrible abuse of the vulnerable.
Many of the clergy are quick to denounce abortion time and again, and some have been arrested for breaking the law in front of clinics that provide legal abortions. If they are committed to protecting vulnerable life in the womb that they can see only by using ultrasound, why are there are not more willing to stand up for the vulnerable children they can see every day on TV living in filthy cages and some even dying in such conditions? Are not attacks on vulnerable life deserving of moral protest at any stage of development? The prophets of Judaism whom Jesus imitated certainly thought so.
In the 1960s, Martin Luther King, Jr. and other clergy in the civil rights movement — Frs. Dan and Phil Berrigan, Catholic Bishop Tom Gumbleton, Fr. James Groppi, Fr. Ted Hesburgh, Pastor William Sloane Coffin, Episcopal Bishop Paul Moore, to name a few — did not focus on getting better food in segregated Black restaurants. That would have been charitable but ineffective to root out the causes of racism. They saw the deeper problem as one of injustice which needed structural change that only protest marches and some civil disobedience could begin to move forward. Civil rights for African Americans could only be achieved by legislative action quickened by public protest, not by providing better soup in segregated eateries.
Today many nuns and Christian laypersons at the border are heroically caring for the wounded in the war against those seeking asylum at our borders, and now some are getting arrested in protest. What is also needed is for substantial numbers of clergy to help stop the war that is causing the suffering of the wounded to reduce the need for works of charity. Some Catholic bishops have issued statements condemning the inhumane treatment of migrants, and seven have given verbal support to the 70 Catholic activists. But Martin Luther King, Jr. and other clergy in the 1960s knew that sermons and declarations were not enough — public action carries much more weight when life is at risk.
Bishops, priests, Protestant ministers and deacons need to place their bodies on the line and be willing to march and even go to jail as those in the civil rights movement did 60 years ago. Nothing short of droves of sacred robes in prison is going to embarrass those with power to craft comprehensive immigration reform, more asylum judicial courts at the borders, and humane community-based short-term holding centers to protect the innocent life now being aborted at our borders.
Brian H. Smith holds the Charles and Joan Van Zoeren Chair in Religion, Ethics and Values at Ripon College.
