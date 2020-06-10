Brian Benford: We have failed future generations with our inaction

Over the last few months, I have been living within a strange dichotomy. Between COVID-19 and the tragically recent (and forever) murders of people who look like me, I navigate each day in a state of shock, moral outrage and the deepest concerns for our world. However, I am feeling a new sense of determination, inspiration and hope. I write today as a 60-year-old Black man and a father of five beautiful bi/multiracial children to offer my humble reflections.

I came to Madison in the summer of 1979. Madison, via my youthful lenses, was the place modeled on all that we had hoped for and all that we had learned from the civil unrest of the '60s and '70s — or at least I thought. Little did I know at the time, this would all change as the American Dream became a nightmare for low-income people of color living here, across Wisconsin, and throughout this country. Over the years, I’ve witnessed the insidious game of political red rover played out against the most marginalized in our communities, where the needs and voices of those not of privilege are steamrolled and broken by pale and stale politicians who cater to special interests.