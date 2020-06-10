Brian Benford: We have failed future generations with our inaction

Over the last few months, I have been living within a strange dichotomy. Between COVID-19 and the tragically recent (and forever) murders of people who look like me, I navigate each day in a state of shock, moral outrage and the deepest concerns for our world. However, I am feeling a new sense of determination, inspiration and hope. I write today as a 60-year-old Black man and a father of five beautiful bi/multiracial children to offer my humble reflections.
I came to Madison in the summer of 1979. Madison, via my youthful lenses, was the place modeled on all that we had hoped for and all that we had learned from the civil unrest of the '60s and '70s — or at least I thought. Little did I know at the time, this would all change as the American Dream became a nightmare for low-income people of color living here, across Wisconsin, and throughout this country. Over the years, I’ve witnessed the insidious game of political red rover played out against the most marginalized in our communities, where the needs and voices of those not of privilege are steamrolled and broken by pale and stale politicians who cater to special interests.
I’ve spent 30 years working in community-based organizations seeing firsthand the challenges and suffering that so many low-income people of color endure on a daily basis. I have had the honor of working with some truly gifted, dedicated individuals who live for the service of others, including many Madison police officers. I am in no position to assign blame other than to myself and others who can do more to ensure that another person of color does not die, fail in school, fall victim to the prison-industrial complex, or become stymied in reaching their full potential because of their race and backgrounds.
As a former alder, I know that gangs, crime and safety cannot be solved by our current policing policies. Poverty, institutional racism, woefully uninformed and apathetic policy makers, and the lack of jobs, quality housing and education have poisoned those who have sought to make Madison home. I have little faith in most local politicians and even less faith in the majority of those who represent us at the state and federal levels.
I cannot begin to thank enough the beautiful, young and diverse people who are protesting for their inspirational dedication to social justice and equality. Over the years, I have felt guilt, pain and a profound sadness that there was not a diverse coalition of older people who were willing to take more leadership. I am ashamed of myself and my generation for failing our children and those younger than us. All that people my age or older had hoped for, all that we had learned from the civil unrest of the '60s and '70s, from the mistakes of our parents and their parents, has led us to fail future generations with our inaction. I will recommit myself to eliminating the chance that another person of color’s life be cut short — whether by bullet or racism in the city I once loved.
Brian Benford is a candidate for Wisconsin's 26th Senate district.
