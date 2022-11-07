Brewers smarter to switch than fight — State Journal editorial from 25 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 7, 1997:

Start your office pools now: Which Milwaukee Brewers pitcher will be first next season to get a hit?

The Brewers' move to the National League, an interleague switch that hasn't happened in the big leagues since the turn of the century, will bring many changes to baseball in Beer Town.

Among them is the end of the "designated hitter," a position that exists only in the American League. The National League, much to the delight of baseball purists, has never abandoned the old-fashioned belief that pitchers should hit as well as play in the field. It should be entertaining to watch the Brewers pitching staff, including some guys who haven't swung a bat in anger since the minor leagues, move into the No. 9 spot in the batting order.

Overall, the Brewers move makes sense for baseball and for the Milwaukee club itself.

Brewers owner Bud Selig has been pushing for league realignment, so he needed to practice what he had preached when the Kansas City Royals declined to move from the AL to the NL.

There are some National League roots in Milwaukee. The Braves spent from 1953 to 1965 in Milwaukee.

The makings for some natural rivalries are there. The Chicago Cubs play in Wrigley Field on the Windy City's North Side, and a healthy I-94 home-and-away season series is likely. There are also a fair number of St. Louis Cardinals' fans in our neighborhood.

If nothing else, next year's switch will spark interest in Milwaukee at a time when the Brewers need the jolt. Moving to the National League may be the best way to keep Milwaukee a big (either) league city.