Brett Healy: Railroad revenue proposal would stall Wisconsin’s freight rail industry

For the last four years, our economy has benefited greatly from a steady trend toward deregulation. The Trump administration has delivered on its commitment to shift from a system defined by excessive regulation to one rooted in competitiveness and the free market.
While the pandemic has created immense drag on our economy, the successes of this administration’s focus on deregulation remains clear.
Joe Biden’s victory will certainly limit the staying power of the current administration’s philosophy of reducing regulations and bureaucratic red tape. Still, there is reason to hope that American enterprise retains its current ability to invest and grow into the future.
No matter who is in the White House, there are regulatory concerns currently looming over a number of industries, posing serious threats to American jobs and businesses.
One such issue is a proposal currently before the United States Surface Transportation Board (STB), the government entity charged with oversight of the American railroad sector. The measure seeks to make changes to a metric called “revenue adequacy,” effectively empowering regulators to use the railroads’ financial performance as a trigger for capping rail rates.
This is a huge digression from the deregulatory trend that’s been in place for the last four years. But the problems with the proposal go much deeper than that, and further into our past.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the Staggers Act. The measure, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Jimmy Carter, fundamentally changed the competitive landscape upon which railroads operated and, in doing so, very possibly saved the freight rail system as we know it.
The Staggers Act was uniquely effective. For decades prior, railroads had suffered under the strict oversight of the Interstate Commerce Commission — the body placed in charge of the railroads in the late 1800s in an environment defined by near monopolies at the hands of old railroad magnates. The onerous governance of the ICC broke monopolies, but it also impaired railroads’ ability to invest and discouraged competition. Performance suffered, rates were high, and the financial stability of the railroads was nonexistent.
The Staggers Act helped the government take a big step back and enabled the railroads to operate as privately-owned companies. It was just what the doctor ordered. Competition between the nation’s major railroads lowered rates. It also sparked billions in investment, which improved and expanded infrastructure, drove gains in efficiency and sustainability, and helped spur employment in Wisconsin.
Today’s railroads are delivering reliable and efficient service, helping shippers manage costs and protecting the environment in the process.
The freight rail industry is particularly healthy here in Wisconsin, where 3,253 miles of railroad crisscross the state and allow us to export goods to the rest of America. Nearly 3,000 Wisconsinites are employed by freight rail companies. Those workers earn a combined $267 million a year from their well-paying rail jobs.
All of this was made possible in part by the Staggers Act — and by the fact that railroads have been able to vie for capital alongside all other privately-run enterprises. Investors have gravitated to the railroads because of the promise of a strong, reliable return — just as they should.
The new proposal before the STB would change regulators’ definition and application of revenue adequacy, creating a landscape where strong financial performance and return on investment is treated as a negative outcome, rather than a success. In doing so, the proposal would cut off the stream of investment that has enabled railroads to grow and expand so effectively in recent decades, placing them at an untenable disadvantage relative to the other capital-intensive industries with which they compete for investment.
Recent analysis conducted by a pair of University of Chicago economists shows the problems with the proposal. In judging railroads’ performance via accounting metrics like revenue adequacy, they say, regulators fail to appreciate the fact that railroads don’t compete in a vacuum. Performance should instead be measured against other companies — like those in the S&P 500 against whom railroads compete for capital. This measure, they say, shows that railroads consistently rank below those against whom they compete for investment. Further restricting financial performance would skew the playing field further.
This proposal threatens to undo not just the gains of the last four years, but the last 40. Our railroads are too vital to our nation’s past, present and future to allow such a distinctly regressive action to be taken on the part of the STB or any other regulatory body.
Railroads aren’t run by the government. They are private companies competing for private investment. Let’s hope the STB recognizes that fact and rejects this harmful proposal.
Brett Healy is president of the John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy, a Wisconsin-based think tank that promotes free markets, individual freedom, personal responsibility and limited government.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!