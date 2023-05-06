Scott Zingg of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Scott!
Zingg’s caption about quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaving the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets beat out more than 150 entries. He wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Tom Sullivan
- of Madison: “Unfortunately, his plane was a little late — like about a year too late.”
Dennis Pauli
- of Edgerton: “Wow, have airfare prices gone up — $60 million for a one way flight to New York.”
Michael Mazur
- of Reedsburg: “Heck, I would have driven him to New Jersey myself.”
Thanks to all the participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.