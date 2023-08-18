Behind every headline about how much more expensive inflation has made your holiday picnics or football tailgating parties is an untold story about the struggling grocers selling you those hamburger patties and cheese curds. Grocers operate with margins as razor thin as the cold cut slices at their deli counters. Prices have risen dramatically in the post-COVID era from grocery suppliers, straining many grocers’ ability to keep price increases in check.

Everything must be on the table when it comes to managing operational costs, including the soaring costs of energy in recent years. That is why the Wisconsin Grocers Association supports legislation that would expand community solar.

Community solar allows for the construction of solar developments on land that typically goes unused, including farmland deemed unsuitable for agricultural use by farmers. Once a program is established, consumers can subscribe to a community solar project and source a portion of their energy through the infrastructure.

We are asking lawmakers to support small businesses and the communities grocers serve to provide some much-needed relief by helping grocers — and their customers — cut costs.

OUR VIEW: Goodbye, coal plants; hello, solar OUR VIEW: Wisconsin is making progress on clean energy, but we have to move faster

In many ways, grocers are a bellwether for the economic health of our communities. They operate in or near virtually every town in the state, serving people from all walks of life. Small and large grocers employ over 60,000 of your neighbors, generating over $1 billion in payroll every year and contributing more than $800 million in state sales tax revenue. Grocers proudly serve on the front lines of the economy, bearing witness to all the struggles and celebrations in our communities.

Over the past few years, Wisconsin’s grocery stores have really felt the brunt of economic uncertainty and challenges, just as the rest of our state’s businesses and communities have. It takes a tremendous amount of energy to keep the lights, milk coolers and freezers on. Grocers have felt the pinch from increasing energy costs.

Supply shortages and skyrocketing food prices have forced grocers to pass costs on to customers, and labor shortages have made it a challenge to even keep the doors open. Energy costs are one of the top five expenses grocers have to pay, and those increased costs get rolled into the cost of products that customers put in their shopping carts.

It may not seem like much, but expanding community solar throughout Wisconsin will help businesses save as much as 10% on their energy bills if they choose to make this investment in their business. In this economic environment, that margin can make a huge difference on saving customers money at the checkout counter.

Community solar is a common-sense form of renewable energy that everyone can participate in. No matter what their roof situation is or economic status, community solar allows businesses and homeowners to source a portion of their energy from the sun.

Here’s how it works: Solar developers construct community solar projects, which can go on unused land. And unlike massive, investor-owned utility solar projects that can sometimes be larger than 1,000 acres, community solar facilities are typically between 20 to 40 acres in size. That means they won’t be an eyesore across our state.

Once the community solar project is online, Wisconsinites including grocers can subscribe to a project, which will result in solar bill credits on energy bills. Consumers could see on average 10% savings on their monthly electricity bills.

Not only does this help grocers reduce their bottom line by saving on their monthly energy bills, but it also puts more money into customers’ pockets so that they feel better when making their weekly trips to the grocery store. The more money they spend, the more people grocers can hire. That will pump more money into local economies.

Finally, community solar can be a lifeline for suppliers. Customers increasingly want fresh, local food. Unfortunately, local farmers are struggling, too. Expanding community solar will allow farmers to earn passive income by leasing unfarmable portions of their land to developers. That’s why the Wisconsin Farm Bureau has endorsed community solar.

Community solar should be as common in Wisconsin as cheese and football. We need lawmakers in Madison to pass Senate Bill 226 and Assembly Bill 258 when they return to session in September. Doing so will allow Wisconsin to embrace community solar and provide a recipe for relief to local businesses and communities.

Join with the grocers in Wisconsin and ask your legislator to support these efforts.