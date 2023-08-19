With the first Republican presidential primary debate set for Wednesday in Milwaukee, many news articles have focused on young voters favoring Democrats in recent elections. As Politico noted, “College towns are decimating the GOP.”

In Wisconsin, students have been mobilizing and voting in exceedingly greater numbers on University of Wisconsin System campuses. In 2022, young voter turnout in Wisconsin was double the national average.

Wisconsin is key to winning back the U.S. Senate and White House. Any Republican politician, pundit or political analyst who thinks 18- to 24-year-olds are souring on President Joe Biden better think again. The Democratic Party turnout machine targeting campuses in swing states such as UW-Madison nullifies much of that sentiment.

Republican presidential candidates cannot rely on having an unpopular incumbent. They must give younger voters affirmative reasons to support the GOP and then chase the votes.

Many younger voters share Republican values and just don’t know it. As a young voter, here is my advice for the candidates in Wednesday’s debate:

Engage on social media.

Former Gov. Scott Walker, now president of Young America’s Foundation, articulated this problem the best: “We are overlooking ways to communicate to young people.” Social media is the new virtual “town square,” as Elon Musk put it. When Republicans don’t engage, it gets monopolized by the left.

The benefit of using TikTok, considered a controversial app, and other platforms is that once young adults engage with some of our messaging, a positive feedback loop is created. We risk losing young voters if we suggest banning TikTok and other apps. Moving forward, candidates can no longer afford to leave these tools on the table.

The Republican candidates for president should explain how their administration will balance protecting national security, minimizing government intervention and allowing us to use our preferred apps.

Counter the Democrats’ economic message.

Every generation in American history has been better suited to achieve the American Dream than the previous generation. This uniquely American phenomena has ceased to be the case for my generation. Progressives have the false but attractive promise of handouts and economic equality. How will the GOP candidates counter this message?

Address climate change.

Generation Z, which includes voters up to 24 years old, considers climate change a top issue. The GOP candidates shouldn’t avoid the topic — this is a messaging war. Democrats are in favor of importing oil from dictatorships abroad while costing us jobs at home. The Republican hopefuls should explain what their energy policy will look like. Would it include an investment in nuclear energy?

Don’t talk down to us.

The candidates should articulate what they are genuinely interested in. They should show that they appreciate young people’s votes.

Be practical.

For example, abolishing the Department of Education alone will not cure the indoctrination that is very real in the lives of American youth.

Get us motivated to vote.

The GOP candidates should talk about college athletes getting paid. They should favor affordable education and making car ownership more attainable.

Every candidate should engage with young voters and reclaim the social media space. The conservative candidates’ willingness to address these questions will determine the Republicans’ success in the next election. Democrats should not be given a free pass in continuing their monopoly on young voters.