Bradley Hutter and Bill Connors: Stormwater proposal will hike cost of housing in Madison

The proposed ordinance’s requirement for new development to detain stormwater in a “200-year storm event” will only apply to future development — it won’t fix the problems in existing flood-prone areas already plagued by sudden high water during a big downpour.

But the ordinance would almost immediately accomplish one thing — it will increase the sales prices and rents of all existing and new housing in Madison. Developers of new subdivisions and apartment buildings will be forced to charge higher prices and rents to pay for the increased cost of these new requirements to obtain loans for their projects from financial institutions. When prices go up for new houses and rents go up for new apartments, market escalation enables owners of existing houses and apartment buildings to charge more as well.

The proposed ordinance also would require almost all future redevelopment projects to add expensive green infrastructure to reduce stormwater runoff compared to the current situation. During public meetings, city staff candidly admitted it would take decades to notice any impact from the green-infrastructure requirement. That’s because few significant redevelopment projects occur each year, and the “runoff reduction” from each project would be small. And developers would again be required by lenders to pass the added cost of green infrastructure on to tenants through higher rents.