Bradley Hutter and Bill Connors: Stormwater proposal will hike cost of housing in Madison

The stormwater ordinance introduced to the Madison City Council on May 5 imposes unprecedented additional costs on new development and redevelopment, ultimately making housing even less affordable in the city.
Such a tradeoff might be justified if absolutely necessary to solve a significant issue — in this case, the frequent flooding of certain Madison neighborhoods during major rain events. Unfortunately, this proposed ordinance makes the housing affordability crisis worse without providing any immediate or even material relief from the current stormwater problems.
The members of Smart Growth Greater Madison recognize the stormwater issue is real. Their buildings have been flooded, too. Something needs to be done about it. Unfortunately, the proposed ordinance doesn’t significantly improve stormwater problems for decades.
Two things not addressed by the current proposal would have big, immediate impacts on flooding. First, the Yahara River south of Lake Monona needs to be dredged, so that Lake Monona does not continue to fill up like a bathtub after big rain events. Second, city government must undertake extensive stormwater infrastructure improvement projects in flood-prone areas of Madison that were developed decades ago. The municipality has known about these problem areas for many years, but only now is starting watershed studies necessary to begin design of these large remedial projects.
The proposed ordinance’s requirement for new development to detain stormwater in a “200-year storm event” will only apply to future development — it won’t fix the problems in existing flood-prone areas already plagued by sudden high water during a big downpour.
But the ordinance would almost immediately accomplish one thing — it will increase the sales prices and rents of all existing and new housing in Madison. Developers of new subdivisions and apartment buildings will be forced to charge higher prices and rents to pay for the increased cost of these new requirements to obtain loans for their projects from financial institutions. When prices go up for new houses and rents go up for new apartments, market escalation enables owners of existing houses and apartment buildings to charge more as well.
The proposed ordinance also would require almost all future redevelopment projects to add expensive green infrastructure to reduce stormwater runoff compared to the current situation. During public meetings, city staff candidly admitted it would take decades to notice any impact from the green-infrastructure requirement. That’s because few significant redevelopment projects occur each year, and the “runoff reduction” from each project would be small. And developers would again be required by lenders to pass the added cost of green infrastructure on to tenants through higher rents.
Housing prices and rents also will increase because the ordinance would reduce the number of additional housing units constructed in Madison each year. Some projects simply won’t get built, because developers and lenders will not be confident that sales prices or rents can be increased enough to cover the significant costs mandated by the ordinance. The imbalance between housing supply and demand will widen, forcing up housing prices and rents even further.
The bottom line is the proposed stormwater ordinance will make housing in Madison less affordable. This issue could be mitigated if city government chooses to provide tax incremental financing (TIF) incentives or grants from other sources to offset the additional costs imposed by the ordinance. The city also should consider allowing higher-density development to spread those additional costs over more units.
City government leaders and staff are only starting to realize how damaging the COVID-19 pandemic will be to this year’s and future city budgets. Madison is up against its levy limit, and new development is one of the few ways the city is able to increase the levy limit each year. The proposed stormwater ordinance will reduce the amount of new development each year, which means smaller annual increases in the levy limit. The real threat of recession due to COVID-19 makes this a particularly bad time for city government to unintentionally discourage new development.
Smart Growth Greater Madison fully supports the necessary remedial projects to deal with inadequate stormwater infrastructure in many of Madison’s older neighborhoods, as well as the logical step of dredging the Yahara River, to provide immediate relief from dangerous flash floods and flooding caused by rising lake levels. The proposed ordinance is a sorely needed, long-term approach to stormwater in our city. But its implementation, during threat of a recession in the midst of a pandemic, without a comprehensive plan to address the increased costs of the regulation, may prove disastrous.
Hutter is president and Connors is executive director of Smart Growth Greater Madison: smartgrowthgreatermadison.com.
