Bradley Hutter and Bill Connors: Stop the destruction of Downtown Madison

Downtown Madison is the heart and soul of our city, as well as the major economic engine. It is where we have gathered over the years. Having the Downtown boarded up is keeping people away and working against everyone.

Many of the Downtown restaurants and shops are owned by women and people of color. When Downtown restaurants and shops close, it shatters the lives of the families who invested their blood, sweat and tears in those businesses — on top of their investments of treasure. Families are shattered, not just glass.

Some of these Downtown business owners are recent immigrants. They came to our country and Madison with a dream of making better lives for their families.

Do you think this doesn’t impact you? Downtown Madison is 11% of the city’s property tax base. If over the next few years the assessed value of Downtown decreases substantially while it increases in the rest of the city, millions of dollars of city property tax levy will be shifted each year from Downtown properties to properties in the rest of the city — and homeowners will pay even higher property taxes as a result. Plus, the morale of the community, our feelings about Madison, will be diminished from having a dying Downtown.