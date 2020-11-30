Bradley Hutter and Bill Connors: Stop the destruction of Downtown Madison

This year has been challenging for all of us. COVID-19 has, at the very least, disrupted our lives. And for many of us, it has deprived us of employment or the ability or generate a living from our businesses.
Then the tragic death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police and other events forced us to confront some ugly truths about our society. These events, and the justified anger in response to them, have spurred a long-overdue conversation about the need for change in our companies and communities.
We have much work to do to reverse racial injustices and build a more equitable society, and all of us must contribute. The Madison City Council recently enacted ordinances to start this process in Madison.
While we focus on this important work, we should not lose sight of another priority — stopping the destruction of private and public property in Madison, especially in our Downtown. Most of this destruction has been caused by a small number of people who seem to be motivated only by a desire to break things, harm businesses and cause disruption. We need Madison city leaders to be visible and outspoken in the effort to prevent further destruction and disruption of businesses.
Downtown Madison is on the ropes. If property, restaurant and shop owners keep the boards over their windows because they fear another terrible incident somewhere in the country will trigger another wave of destruction, the combination of the boards, COVID-19 and winter will cause the closing of more restaurant and retail businesses Downtown. It will be extremely challenging to replace those businesses anytime soon.
Downtown Madison is the heart and soul of our city, as well as the major economic engine. It is where we have gathered over the years. Having the Downtown boarded up is keeping people away and working against everyone.
Many of the Downtown restaurants and shops are owned by women and people of color. When Downtown restaurants and shops close, it shatters the lives of the families who invested their blood, sweat and tears in those businesses — on top of their investments of treasure. Families are shattered, not just glass.
Some of these Downtown business owners are recent immigrants. They came to our country and Madison with a dream of making better lives for their families.
Do you think this doesn’t impact you? Downtown Madison is 11% of the city’s property tax base. If over the next few years the assessed value of Downtown decreases substantially while it increases in the rest of the city, millions of dollars of city property tax levy will be shifted each year from Downtown properties to properties in the rest of the city — and homeowners will pay even higher property taxes as a result. Plus, the morale of the community, our feelings about Madison, will be diminished from having a dying Downtown.
Now is the time for city leaders and the community to demand a stop to the needless violence and destruction, while supporting peaceful protests seeking to spark change. If retailers, restauranteurs and property owners do not feel their property will be protected, they will leave Downtown. If shoppers and diners do not feel safe, they will not come Downtown. That will hurt the vitality and energy that has been built here over the past 40 years, as well as the economic opportunities it provides.
Sustained efforts by developers, business owners and city government over decades enabled Downtown Madison to become the destination it is today — or was before last March. Those who remember the 1970s will recall a Downtown that was lifeless after 5 p.m. We must avoid returning to that. We are asking for city leaders to help prevent that from happening again.
Black leaders in Madison have been pleading with protesters and others not to destroy property. It is time for their allies to follow their lead. The people doing the vast majority of the damage are not protesters. They are people who like to destroy things, using the protests as a pretext to act out. We all can and should support the protesters while demanding personal safety and protection of property.
Hutter is president and Connors is executive director of Smart Growth Greater Madison.
