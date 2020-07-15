Brad Vonck: What does 'again' mean in this moment?

a·gain
/əˈɡen/
adverb
Definition: returning to a previous position or condition.
On the streets of America and the various social media platforms used by billions, we again are witnessing a variety of reckonings involving the racist and problematic actions and events within our society.
Many individuals, across generations and backgrounds, have allied themselves again with these movements. However, there have also been individuals and groups that again claim political correctness is “going too far” in these moments.
I cannot speak for anyone else, other than myself. Personally, I have found this moment in time to be an important opportunity to again look inward at my own actions.
The word “again” is sticking with me as I write this.
When police killed George Floyd, we again saw an example of systemic racism and police brutality leading to the death of a Black man.
We again saw portions of our society begin to rise up, organize and demonstrate in the streets until actual change takes place.
When famous YouTubers were called out for various racist actions, we again saw a variety of responses, apologies and commitments to change.
Again, again and again.
There are some in our society who again are claiming these events are “generalizations” and that “most people are not racist” or that “one racist act does not represent all of America.”
The word "again" is sticking with me, because I’ve noticed a level of shock within myself, even today, when a murder prompted by racism occurs or a famous white content creator is called out for racist behavior.
I am again shocked by the horrors racism can unleash on fellow human beings.
Again I am disturbed to see people I respect guilty of creating racist jokes or having racist viewpoints.
Again I am forced to reckon with my own part in a racist system, that has led me to have subconscious biases and perspectives that are in fact racist, and need to be dismantled.
The definition of "again" (listed at the top of this) states that it is the action of “returning to a previous condition.”
Stop for a second.
Read the definition again.
Now I ask you, what really is happening again? What is returning to a previous condition?
Various cultural and societal reckonings have occurred within the last decade. They have been named, and participated in, by many members of society. Those moments include the origination of the Black Lives Matter and Me Too movements, and many more.
Prior to those reckonings, we have historically had various movements for change (The Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, for example) that have been framed by historians and educators (and I am an educator guilty of this) for decades as periods that have a clear beginning and end.
We name these movements, usually after the fact, as an arbitrary way to organize history.
But we also organize these movements and events in our minds in similar ways, especially when those like myself who have privilege focus on them only when we choose to.
In truth, a racist killing of a Black man didn’t happen again; the killings never stopped.
White content creators and members of the entertainment industry are not profiting on or joking about racism again. The profiting and joking never stopped.
What does often stop, and thus is “a condition or position” that can be returned to, is: My own reckoning with being part of a racist system, and the work to destroy racist systems in my own way of thinking and in the world in come into contact with.
So, again, I am here. I have been here for over a month. I am shocked and disturbed by a society that kills Black people and people of color, that harms and dehumanizes them in so many different ways. I am shocked by my own complicity throughout my life. in the ignorant views I’ve held in my past, the entertainment I consumed, and the lack of internal reflection that I have done to date.
Will I return to this shock again someday?
Or will I choose to live in this reality, the actual reality of millions of oppressed and marginalized, the reality that admits my own racism and actively allies with those communities to fight against this oppressive system?
Again, I have a chance to change.
Brad Vonck is an educator at Madison East High School, teaching history classes and serving as an adviser for English language learners.
