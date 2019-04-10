At a time when there is both a profound lack of affordable housing throughout Wisconsin and stubbornly persistent levels of poverty, fighting homelessness presents a major challenge to lawmakers as they attempt to craft more responsive public policies. Gov. Tony Evers' decision to chair the Interagency Council on Homelessness is an extremely positive development as is the inclusion in his budget a set of Republican-sponsored bills to see through items within a state plan written by former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. The next crucial step is to enact policies that address all forms of homelessness, or as Evers stated in his budget speech, “connect the dots” on the issue.
Since 2001, “ending homelessness” has become a watchword at the national, state and local levels. Unfortunately, this goal has been pursued through federally imposed priorities that conflict with local realities, forcing communities to adopt housing models targeted to “chronically” homeless adults while ignoring other populations such as children and youth, many of whom do not fit a narrow definition of homelessness.
Last year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction counted over 19,000 homeless children and youth enrolled in public schools. Seventy-seven percent were staying with others temporarily due to lack of alternatives, and 7 percent were in motels when they were identified as homeless. Put differently, 84 percent of the homeless children and youth in Wisconsin schools are not considered homeless under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development narrow definition. Research shows that these children are next in line to become “chronically” homeless adults if we do not step up efforts to help them.
These stark numbers do not discriminate by geography. Family and youth homelessness have reached record levels in many cities, while similarly growing in rural and suburban areas. Yet, these experiences remain largely hidden and often ignored by official counts and HUD data.
However, bipartisan legislation (HR 2001) recently re-introduced in the U.S. Congress would begin to help address this broken policy. The Homeless Children and Youth Act, co-sponsored in the 115th Congress by Wisconsin's Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Reps. Mark Pocan, Gwen Moore, and Sean Duffy, would finally acknowledge a more accurate picture of homelessness. The bill would align HUD criteria with other federal programs, including early childhood programs and public schools, to recognize all the forms of homelessness that children and youth experience. Doing so would allow communities to identify those most in need of assistance and ensure that resources are used most efficiently to prevent and end homelessness.
This is a necessary change. For too long there has existed a disturbing lack of attention to the deep poverty that underlies all forms of homelessness. To separate homelessness from poverty is to fundamentally distort its causes; yet this is tragically what so many recent initiatives and HUD mandates appear to have accomplished. As local communities are forced to target certain populations and embrace specific housing models with restrictive eligibility, other critical resources such as emergency shelters, case management, job training, and mental health services that benefit all homeless people are sacrificed. The result is what we see today: Local community responses are shackled, and an endless cycle of homelessness shows no signs of abating.
To be certain, homelessness will never be ended with slogans or a one-size-fits-all policy. For decades our national homeless policy has collapsed a wide range of experiences of people who lack housing into a singular, monolithic category, creating a false hierarchy of need based on stereotypes of homelessness, not the structural underpinnings of homelessness itself. Funded nationally at a little over $2.5 billion a year, HUD homeless assistance programs represent, at most, an emergency response to homelessness, not a solution.
Wisconsin lawmakers of both parties are to be applauded for recognizing the inadequacy of federal dollars and taking the right steps to address some of these gaps. The Statewide Action Plan produced by the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness, the governor’s decision to chair the council, and the recent bipartisan convergence on the issue within the next budget provides some hope that we may be ready to finally pursue meaningful solutions to homelessness, not quick fixes and pyrrhic victories.
Brad Paul is executive director of the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, which is headquartered in Madison.
