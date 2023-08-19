This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 19, 1873:

About all the small grain in this section of the state is cut, nearly all bound and shocked, and full half of it is in stack. Harvest weather had been favorable, with little extreme heat and only occasional showers, so that the grain has been secured in good condition. The harvest has been the most abundant since 1860. Reports indicate an average yield of fully 20 bushels of wheat, and that Wisconsin will have some 40 million bushels of this grain for market. The yield of rye, barley and oats, particularly the latter, is good in proportion.

This rich reward for the labors of the husbandman is the better appreciated (when considering) the preceding season of severe drought. With proper culture, judicious manuring and rotation of crops, Wisconsin will maintain her position as a rich agricultural state. Altogether, the farmers and consequently all classes of the community have abundant cause for rejoicing.

The rule adopted by many successful farmers, to thresh and sell their surplus grain as soon as possible after harvest, from present appearances, seems a good one for this year. Very little old grain is on hand in the markets of the world, so that the present demand is good and the price fair.

By selling early, the farmer is likely to secure the best prices, at least for many months, and will also avoid the waste inevitable from long keeping grain on hand. The farmer will be able to pay debts, purchase things need and contribute to the general prosperity.