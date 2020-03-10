Bobby Peterson: Coronavirus calls on us to put partisanship aside for the health of the public

The coronavirus presents an imminent threat to the health of the public in Wisconsin. On the federal level, in a rare show of bipartisanship, Congress recently appropriated $8.3 billion in emergency spending to address the crisis that President Donald Trump signed into law. Closer to home, Wisconsin must complement these federal efforts and move forward with bipartisan action that promotes public access to testing, health services, supplies and health facilities in our state. Sadly, partisan politics have blocked many common-sense actions on health care coverage expansions. But today, in the face of this crisis, we cannot permit politics to continue to act as a barrier to plans to protect the health of the public.
Imagine, instead, a crisis spurring a renewed moral responsibility in Wisconsin to do the right thing for people lacking insurance and facing access to care barriers and increased health risks.
We need a bipartisan effort, with Gov. Tony Evers taking the lead by calling a special legislative session to address the emerging crisis. We can serve the health care needs of more people and help assure they have access to needed medical care, and at the same time secure and leverage federal funds to better support services and infrastructure. Now, more than ever, the moral imperative rises to the surface, as we pivot on the edge of a global pandemic.
Medicaid expansion for BadgerCare Plus should be on a special session agenda. Some will still say this politicizes a crisis to serve a policy end — but they are wrong. This is a moral case to expand coverage in the face of a looming crisis to promote health and serve the interest of all the public in Wisconsin.
Facing the great uncertainty about the future health care and coverage needs of people in Wisconsin, stubborn ideological intransigence is not acceptable and may come at political peril. Imagine people of our state lacking health coverage and not seeking care and treatment, and unknowingly helping to spread an otherwise more containable epidemic. For state legislators to fail to act and deny the people of our state cost-effective opportunities to reduce the risk of harm from a global pandemic is not only foolhardy, but legislative malpractice. This is the time for leadership and courage to move well beyond politics for the overall health of the public. There may still be time.
Here is what we need to do and do quickly:
Funding: The governor must propose a legislative package to address the looming crisis. That package must include Medicaid expansion for BadgerCare Plus funds that helps save state general purpose revenue to be reallocated to help support and mobilize an action plan for state and local public health efforts and emergency preparedness. This funding should coordinate with additional federal funds to promote a strong plan of action for Wisconsin in the face of the predicted pandemic.
Access to care and coverage: All people in our state must have access to primary care and medical testing to help avoid a broader epidemic. We must direct state GPR funds augmented with federal support toward targeted services through to family and community public health resources to help people connect to expanded Medicaid services and navigate pathways to secure needed care and services.
Outreach and education: The state must support a broad-based media campaign, including social media, to help alert, not alarm the public about options for services, best public health practices and care, using media targeted to all groups, but also focused on culturally and ethnically distinct populations that are hard for us to reach.
The Legislature must act swiftly to approve such measures. This is just the start, and a moment for the Wisconsin public health community to stand up resolutely for the health of the public. This cannot be a political issue now — the health of the public is at stake. We live in a moment where hesitation can be disastrous. We need to act upon the present and emerging health threats we face with a moral imperative to help avoid as much harm and suffering as possible.
We have the capacity to help many more people in our state — but does the Legislature have the will and wisdom to step aside from the political ideology, bickering and intransigence to do the right thing? Time will tell. And if partisanship prevails, many will remember, for Nov. 3, is not far off and may soon be another day of reckoning.
Bobby Peterson is founder and executive director of ABC for Health.
