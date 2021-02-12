Bob Ziegelbauer: Repealing tariffs should be one of President Biden’s first acts

MANITOWOC — The 2020 elections made one thing clear: the American people are due for new leadership. As President Joe Biden begins his presidency, many are hopeful for a new era of governing, though significant uncertainty remains as we continue to grapple with a widespread pandemic that has severely impacted the global economy.

One of the major economic burdens that Biden could immediately address to improve the situation is ending the costly trade war.

The first 100 days of Biden’s presidency will be critical. He would be wise to begin his time in the White House by repealing tariffs and ending the trade war to put America’s economy on a stronger path to recovery. Unfortunately, Biden recently re-imposed aluminum tariffs that had been lifted during President Donald Trump’s final days in office. This is surprising given that one of Biden’s stated top priorities is creating jobs and supporting manufacturing. The tariffs from the trade war have directly harmed American businesses, manufacturers, farmers and consumers — especially those in Manitowoc County, where I am county executive.