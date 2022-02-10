Bob Sorge: Pandemic triggers jaw-dropping generosity in Madison

Thank you, Madison.

Madison is an extraordinary community. It has its weaknesses, to be sure. But it also has many strengths, including its generosity.

I have been fortunate to work in the nonprofit field in Madison for my entire professional career — now 32 years and counting. I have always been astonished by Madison’s generosity. Both individuals and businesses regularly give so much to help Madison thrive.

If you take a minute to think about it, nearly everything you do in this community has been touched by philanthropy. Philanthropic support goes well beyond providing services and opportunities for those in need. If you’ve been to a library, park, community center, the Overture Center or Memorial Union, your life has been touched by philanthropy. The same is true if you’ve enjoyed a bike trail, fireworks, the return of sandhill cranes or a class at UW-Madison, Edgewood College or Madison College.

This summer, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will present its 38th season of Concerts on the Square — the gift of a professional orchestra performing six admission-free concerts for the public. How do they cover the $900,000 cost? Through donations and sponsorships.

I have had the privilege of working for Madison Community Foundation for the past 14 years. Every day, our team members meet with extraordinary people who want to give away their money. These generous people want to use their hard-earned dollars and sometimes their savings or retirement accounts (even their homes!) to benefit others and to create a vibrant community where everyone thrives. They do this because they have a love for humanity — and spending money on their neighbors is more important than spending money on themselves.

Talk about a job that keeps you humble.

The Madison business community is a core part of this generosity. Sometimes you see this through sponsorships and other publicized efforts, but much of the giving flies below the radar. It includes major corporations and boutique shops making a range of donations — from a sweater for a silent auction to multimillion-dollar gifts for a capital campaign. How many rent breaks have been given behind the scenes to keep restaurants and stores operating during the pandemic?

Right now, the Madison Community Foundation is tracking 35 different campaigns raising capital for organizations wanting to undertake special construction or capital projects (and that’s not all of them). They range from $153,000 to $120 million. Nearly everyone will be successful.

During this period of uncertainty, the community has responded with jaw-dropping generosity. The Madison Community Foundation experienced the three strongest years of giving in its history — and we know many nonprofits experienced strong donor support as well.

Thank you to the individual donors and businesses who have continued (and in many cases increased) their giving throughout the pandemic — a time when they themselves feel the anxiety of uncertainty. You will likely never know the full extent of what your generosity achieved. But as a witness to much of it, and as a fellow citizen, you have my deep gratitude.

Sorge, of Madison, is president and CEO of the Madison Community Foundation: madisongives.org.