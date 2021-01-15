Bob Chernow: Ron Johnson's epiphany

Shortly after the Iran nuclear disarmament treaty became law, I attended an open meeting that Sen. Ron Johnson held at a Mequon bar. The venue was filled.
After Johnson’s presentation, where he shifted from calling Obama a liar to his desire for nonpartisan efforts, he opened the meeting for comments.
I made the first comment. It centered on the Iran nuclear disarmament treaty. I stated facts and statistics. Johnson queried me about my sources, which were State Department reports, the Christian Science Monitor and the Economist. I suggested to the senator that he was using data from the Israeli lobby. I liked the deal; Johnson did not. Our discussion while vigorous, was civil.
I was followed by a gentleman who screamed that Johnson had betrayed him and his friends. Why? Johnson had voted for Loretta Lynch to be attorney general to replace Eric Holder.
Johnson seemed puzzled and asked why this was a problem.
“Well, she is pro-choice,” was the man’s response.
Johnson replied that the attorney general has no control over abortion, that no one had asked her opinion in testimony, and that Lynch was endorsed by many Republicans. The angry gentleman raged on; he would hear none of this from Johnson.
This gentleman was followed by several angry folks with similar complaints.
This was Johnson’s moment.
He had an epiphany. He was like George Wallace, who first ran in Alabama as a racial moderate and lost to a segregationist. Wallace determined never to be seen as less a segregationist than any opponent.
Johnson realized where his core support was and that he needed to go to the furthest reaches of the populist and single issue right. He did and never looked back.
Johnson had run for the Senate as a businessman who would not be a politician. No one cared that he had married into the business. He had been successful, hadn’t he? He said he would be in for only two terms. Does anyone want to bet that he will run for a third term in 2022?
But Washington, D.C. got to him. He drank the Kool-Aid of power and the attention he received. This can be intoxicating, especially if your purpose is to be reelected. If you want to accomplish something, then the disease is not fatal.
For the senator, the thrill of being in and being relevant is overwhelming. He knows his path to success was to isolate himself from moderates and other critics and to pander to the extremes and the fridges of his party.
That Johnson is an opportunist is a fact, in my opinion. But unlike his colleague in the Senate, Lindsey Graham, he does not have the talent of knowing where the “wind is blowing.”
Rather, Johnson will do whatever he can that is in his own interest. Those interests are not on behalf of Wisconsinites.
Bob Chernow is a former River Hills Trustee. He chaired the Regional Telecommications Commission and the Milwaukee River Non-Point Pollution Commission, which cleaned up the Milwaukee River.
