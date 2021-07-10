Bob Chernow: Labor shortages can be tackled through training and immigration

In 2008, during the sub-prime crisis, when unemployment reached as high as 14%, I predicted that unemployment would be about 5% by 2015.
What helped me with this prediction? Demographics told the story. We had an older population nearing retirement. Couples were marrying and having children later. Business and educational institutions were not training workers.
There was also a social reason. Middle-class parents did not want their children to go into the trades. There was and still is the push towards college education, not vocational education. Many young people would be better off in work that they love, which they can do with their hands. I have known many tinkers; they intuitively understand how machinery works and how to fix it if it does not. They are innovative and intelligent. They love their professions.
There is little that we can do to change demographics, but changes in immigration policy can help fill jobs.
We can complain about illegal immigration supposedly coming from Mexico’s border. But we close our eyes to the fact that most illegal immigration comes from those overstaying their visas. We need to recognize that immigration policy is partially responsible for our current inability to fill jobs in some categories. These policies need to be adjusted.
For agriculture, temporary work permits could be issued (as they were under President Eisenhower, for example). Part of their pay would be deferred to a worker’s return to his own country. We can allow innovative immigrants to start businesses if they have $250,000. Former President Donald Trump stopped this Obama-era policy, but President Joe Biden recently reinstated it. We could permit foreign students (especially those with STEM backgrounds) to remain in the U.S. and work.
There are numerous other policy changes that could and should be made. The idea is that we should encourage immigration, not discourage it, especially given our low birth rate. This is related to higher incomes, which is good.
Immigration is good for the U.S. Seventy-seven of the Forbes 400 are immigrants. Some, like Rupert Murdock, were successful before coming to the U.S. Others built businesses. Sergey Brin was one of the two founders of Google. Elon Musk founded Tesla. Jerry Yang founded Yahoo. Our strength comes from the new blood that immigration injects here.
According to Forbes, “foreign born entrepreneurs are key to our success. Some 3.2 million of them operate businesses in the United States, representing nearly 22% of all business owners versus just 14% of the broader population.”
Can we do something to address this job crisis? The futurist publication AAI Foresight recently described Edward Gordon’s white paper, “A New Time Bomb: An Explosion of Skilled Worker Shortage.”
Gordon cites Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers of 8.1 million job openings at the end of March 2021. He estimates that the true number is over 11 million.
He claimed that 44% of small businesses had job openings which they could not fill. Ninety-two percent reported few or no applicants.
Workers are now quitting their jobs and leaving for higher pay (a positive sign as it points to an optimistic job market).
Gordon points to one cause of this problem. Business has reduced what is spent on training and education. He cites the fact that U.S. business is investing only 20 cents for every dollar that our competitors spend. Much of that goes to management and professionals, not to the “grunts” who do the work.
I know of a manufacturer who tackled its problem. They had a backlog but could not ship their product. They paid well and treated their workers decently, but they lacked skilled workers. They hired 139 new workers from a job fair. Within a few month most left. Then they tried a new tactic. They hired 40 new workers, trained them intensely and integrated them with existing workers. This has been a success, despite problems with parts availability. In fact, their backlog has increased.
That is a concrete example of attracting workers by improving their skill levels. Other firms should follow this example.
Bob Chernow is a former River Hills Trustee. He chaired the Regional Telecommunications Commission and the Milwaukee River Non-Point Pollution Commission. He is also former vice chair of the World Future Society.
