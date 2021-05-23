Bob Chernow: Clock ticking on Republicans' dominance, and they know it

Republicans are running scared, not only in Wisconsin, but throughout the country. As a futurist, I know the reason. It is demographics.
America’s great melting pot is turning colors. By 2050, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that our population will grow by 45%. Whites will be 47% of our population from the current 64.1%; Hispanics will grow from 18.5% to 30%; Asians from 5.6% to 9%; Blacks from 12.2% to 15%.
But what really frightens Republicans is the rise of women, a shift hidden by today’s subject of racism. Women are moving into management; more are qualifying as doctors, scientists and leaders in other STEM professions.
Here are some statistics from PEW Research that must worry Republicans.
Fifty-six percent of white women vote Democratic. Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and gays are overwhelmingly Democratic voters.
Millennials are twice as likely to vote Democratic. The Silent Generation (born 1928-1945) leans Republican, 52% versus 43% Democratic, but they are dying out. Younger folks do not have issues with sex, religion, skin color or where people come from. Republicans have used these issues as wedges, but I am guessing that this will not work well in the future.
Sens. Duey Stroebel and Alberta Darling, are continuing their assaults on democracy by suppressing voter turnout.
I once asked Duey at a town meeting why he hated democracy? I was referring to voter ID and gerrymandered districts.
If you love democracy, you do not pay an Illinois law firm to create gerrymandered districts in secret. You do not pay for these services with taxpayer money and fail to let the public see what it bought. You do not manipulate the open records laws.
If you love democracy, you do not suppress votes by prohibiting private funding of elections. Instead you fund elections instead of starving cash-strapped local governments. You encourage “democracy in the park” and you allow pre-sorting and counting of absentee voting before the election. You expand times when voters can go to the polls, and you do that by population, not by county. Milwaukee County has close to 1 million inhabitants, a logistical challenge compared with Menominee County, which has a population of 4,232.
There is irony here.
First, when you deny folks something, they fight back. And when people fight back and win, or come close, they turn out again. This is what the 2018 election in Wisconsin showed, and what the 2020 election in Georgia proved.
Second, you can get folks to vote for you if you seek them out and do not reject them because of the color of their skin or where they came from or their religion or sexual preferences.
Third, look to the future and recognize that power shifts. It was freaky that Republicans won the Senate, Assembly and governorship in 2010. This allowed Republicans to control the election map. But times change, and they will.
I served as a volunteer in Vietnam and was sent my absentee ballot, with a note that said the ballot had to be notarized. To be clear, there were no notaries where I was in the Delta. It was a way for liberals in Madison to suppress the vote of a soldier in combat whom they assumed was pro-war. I was not pro-war.
This was the only time in my life that I did not vote.
Make no mistake. The bottom line of Stroebel’s integrity package is to reduce voter turnout. The big lie that Trump won the 2020 election is a false narrative that courts and voting officials have rejected. Many of those folks were Republicans.
Stroebel and his fellow Party members could try to win over voters, but they no longer have the will to do this. Their current efforts will only buy time. Then they will lose.
Bob Chernow is a former River Hills Trustee. He chaired the Regional Telecommunications Commission and the Milwaukee River Non-Point Pollution Commission, which cleaned up the Milwaukee River. He is also former vice chair of the World Future Society.
