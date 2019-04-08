When a foster child becomes 18, he or she exits the foster care system and is on his or her own. There are few services to help these children after they leave the system, and so many end up in the sex trade or in crime. But the problems begin earlier, in the foster care system, which has its own problems and where adult mentors who care about these kids are far too few.
The Tellier Foundation, a nonprofit based in Milwaukee, has been working to address these challenges for several years. Our volunteer chief of research and development, Kathy Massey, and I (Bob Chernow) interviewed nonprofits that work with children in foster care. We carried no preconceived ideas, but concluded that mentoring was a great need.
We first tackled communications and created an app that shared services available to children who have aged out of the foster care system. We purchased a program used in Los Angles and asked the nonprofit child welfare group SaintA’s for assistance, and a large number of nonprofits and child-related agencies identified their services for the app. We enlisted the help of several kids who had aged out of foster care. They even named the app GRID-MKE. It is free, and since every young person has an iPhone — which, frankly, surprised us — it's widely available to the young people who need it. The app's availability spread by word of mouth.
Mentoring has been our next challenge — and it has indeed been a challenge. We found a janitor in a Milwaukee housing project who nagged kids to attend school. Graduation rates went up under his supervision. We have witnessed individual mentoring and support from folks at Journey House, Running Rebels, Pathfinders and SaintA’s, nonprofits that work to support foster and former foster children.
Running Rebels introduced us to a remarkable young woman, Santana Lee, who created All 4Kids. What follows is her story.
— Bob Chernow
Foster care and group homes give shelter and food to children who are in and out of home care. This is needed given the poverty and other stresses in our communities. But much more can and ought to be done.
I have a unique perspective on this subject. I lived with my grandmother in “kinship” until she got very sick and was moved to a nursing home when I was 13. My brothers and I moved back and forth within the system. We lost my brother when he was 15. At one time, we separated. I was the caregiver to my younger brother as well as the mother of a baby. I have six children of my own and have adopted three of my cousins.
I decided to change the system in my small way and created All 4Kidz. It is not another support group. We have weekly social gatherings, where we provide dinner. We work on anger management and self-control.
We held an ice cream social for the elderly, and have held several holiday events. This has not cost much. The secret ingredient is love, combined with concern, education and an understanding of how these kids look at the world.
As an example of what our simple kind of program can accomplish, of the over 50 kids who have attended these social meetings, we have had no pregnancies, no suicides and no one re-entering the juvenile justice system.
The state and county provide some good services for kids who have aged out of foster care: medical insurance at no cost for six years, $5,000 grants for up to six years, independent living, and scholarship and training vouchers.
But what is missing is support, concern, love and acceptance. And, sadly, that is what is missing from many foster homes and group homes too.
Who can a child turn to for advice and comfort and direction? Often they have no one.
So what can be done?
1. Teach foster parents how to parent. You cannot teach compassion or love, as this come naturally. You can teach patience, sharing of responsibility and respect.
2. Pay foster parents to be trained to care for the children under their care.
3. If at all possible, do not separate siblings.
4. Train listening skills. Good listening often leads to empathy.
5. Use trauma-informed care training so a foster parent can understand how to deal with a kid with trauma.
6. Create mentors, like All 4kids, or the services of Pathfinders, Journey House, SaintA’s or Running Rebels. Perhaps we could enlist adults who have become successful after being in foster care.
7. Allow kids to participate in decision-making so they do not feel left out about decisions made about them.
8. Keep in mind that a home or shelter is essential for the security of a child.
Implementing good foster care is not only humane, but will certainly lead to children being more resourceful as they become adults. No one has to have a Ph.D. to see that this will result in lower crime, better families and fewer children who are exploited.
Bob Chernow is CEO of the Tellier Foundation and a Milwaukee businessman. Santana Lee of Milwaukee is the founder of All 4kids.
