Bloomberg News: Why ‘Remain in Mexico’ is worth preserving

Even so, the program wasn’t without flaws. Critics faulted the administration for failing to provide adequate transportation for migrants to make court hearings; as a result, thousands lost their asylum cases in absentia and were deported. Those waiting in Mexico endured harsh living conditions with little protection from the weather, gangs and human traffickers. According to Human Rights First, at least 1,550 documented cases of violence occurred against people enrolled in MPP, including murder, rape and kidnapping.

President Joe Biden instructed federal immigration agencies to stop enrolling migrants into MPP and allow those in Mexico to wait in the U.S. while their cases were processed. In August, a federal judge found that the administration had improperly rescinded the policy and ordered it reinstated, a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court. In the meantime, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported the highest-ever number of migrant encounters this year. The Biden administration in November announced plans to restart MPP. The White House insists, however, that it is not doing so “eagerly.” The administration asked the Supreme Court to revisit its earlier ruling recently and allow the administration to rescind the policy.