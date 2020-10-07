Bloomberg News: Trump's illness sends a message to America's politicians

President Donald Trump's encounter with COVID-19 is a brutal reminder that the pandemic isn't contained, let alone in retreat. Handled badly, this new political emergency will compound the dangers facing the country as the elections approach. Handled well, however, it could serve a vital purpose — by helping unite the country in fighting the disease.

The need for bipartisan resolve could hardly be clearer. Before last week's news about the president, familiarity with the coronavirus and the cost of measures to control it had engendered impatience and complacency — not only in the White House, but across much of the country. Meanwhile, case numbers have continued to climb. With 210,000 already dead, a worsening trend of fatalities is all too possible. Now is the moment for renewed urgency, and for proof that the country and its leaders can pull together in a common cause.