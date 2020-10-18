Bloomberg News: Trump is not to be trusted on preexisting conditions

President Donald Trump keeps on saying he’ll protect people with preexisting health conditions even if he succeeds in killing the Affordable Care Act — and, oddly enough, quite a few people appear to believe him. Yet he has no plan for an alternative to the ACA, and he hasn’t said how he means to keep his promise to protect those at risk.

Safeguarding people with preexisting conditions demands more than vague pledges. It requires laws that both regulate and support the health insurance system — just as the ACA has done for several years. It also involves an inescapable trade-off, because protecting the most vulnerable means higher costs. The president refuses to address the issue seriously. As on many other matters, he is not to be trusted.

Trump recognizes that voters care about the question, and he talks and tweets about it constantly — including recently from his sickbed. At the first presidential debate, he proclaimed, “We guarantee preexisting conditions” — presumably meaning that his government will make sure that people who have chronic health problems are never denied health insurance. He’s gone so far as to issue an executive order declaring his “steadfast commitment to always protecting individuals with preexisting conditions and ensuring they have access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”