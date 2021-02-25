Bloomberg News: Powell’s reassurance and a question for the future

The stock market applauded Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress on Tuesday, rebounding on his assurance that an increase in interest rates is nowhere in sight. Powell’s message was well-grounded as well as reassuring — but there’s no disguising the challenges that lie ahead for monetary policy.

Investors were concerned that the recent rise in bond yields and growing interest in the outlook for inflation would cause Powell to modify his previous commitment to extended monetary accommodation. He didn’t waver. “The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals,” he said. It will take “some time for substantial further progress to be achieved.”

He also underlined two important parts of the Fed’s current posture: It “will not tighten monetary policy solely in response to a strong labor market,” and “Appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time.”