Bloomberg News: Immigration reform shouldn't ignore enforcement

Biden’s proposal rightly provides an eight-year path to citizenship for most of the 11 million people thought to be living in the United States without legal status, but it lacks an effective plan to strengthen immigration enforcement alongside. Critics who deride the plan as “amnesty first, enforcement never” have a point. As it stands, the proposal risks aggravating the problem of illegal immigration. Its prospects of becoming law look minimal.

Biden and his team need to start over. Since the last big immigration reform, the two parties have moved farther apart on the issue. Nonetheless, a plan that combined amnesty with better enforcement is capable of commanding bipartisan support.

The best way to strengthen immigration-law enforcement is to require employers to vouch for the legal status of their hires — something that many employers already do voluntarily. The federal government maintains an E-Verify service that lets them check job applicants’ legal status. If the checks fail, the system allows for appeals and redress. In most cases, knowing that the information will be verified is enough to encourage compliance. Some employers — such as federal contractors — are required to use the system. Most aren’t. A lot of Democrats are open to the idea of obligatory E-Verify as part of comprehensive immigration reform.