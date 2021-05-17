Bloomberg News: How compromise with the GOP can serve the country

It’s true that Biden doesn’t need Republican votes to pass an infrastructure bill. The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that it can be taken up as part of budget reconciliation, with passage requiring only a simple majority. But that doesn’t mean Schumer should try to ram it through on a party-line vote with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

Republicans have good ideas that ought to be considered, including on the topic that will be the biggest point of contention: how to pay for it all. Biden and Democrats want to roll back the 2017 tax cuts and raise other taxes. That’s a non-starter for most Republicans. Sen. Mitt Romney has worked with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and a group of 20 lawmakers on a counterproposal financed partly through user fees. As Romney said, “The pay-for ought to come from people who are using it. So if it’s an airport, the people who are flying. If it’s a port, the people who are shipping into the port. If it’s a rail system, the people who are using the rails. If it’s highways, it ought to be gas if it’s a gasoline-powered vehicle.”