Bloomberg News: Congressional gerrymandering is voter suppression, too

Democrats in Congress have spent years decrying Republican efforts to undermine voting rights, for good reason. But lately, they seem to have abandoned their effort to crack down on the most common and egregious tactic for disenfranchising voters — perhaps because they’re reluctant to give it up themselves.

The polite term for this device is redistricting. A less polite term is gerrymandering. It’s actually voter suppression by another name.

Decennial census data released last month has started a new round of this anti-democratic mapmaking. Here’s how it works in most states. The majority party draws legislative and congressional districts to maximize their number of seats. District lines split communities, zigzag through neighborhoods and connect far-flung areas that have little in common. Incumbents are protected, challengers can find their homes moved into different districts, and computer modeling turns Election Day into a foregone conclusion.