Bloomberg News: Biden’s plans are ambitious but risky

In all these areas, management is everything. “Think of a number and double it” isn’t good fiscal policy.

Biden’s plans to pay for it all are problematic, too. The emphasis on squeezing the rich has led the administration to propose sharp increases in taxes on capital. Economists are divided on what this will mean for saving and investment, but such a big increase would leave the United States as an outlier among rich countries. At the very least, it’s a gamble. ...

It’s also unclear how much revenue these increases would yield. Again, it depends on the details. Biden’s proposal would, it’s true, narrow the opportunities for the rich to avoid tax. (Unifying the top rates on earnings and capital gains would close the so-called carried-interest loophole, for instance.) But while tax avoidance would be harder, the return on tax avoidance would be very much bigger. America’s vastly complex tax system isn’t lacking in other opportunities, especially for people rich enough to deploy the necessary resources. If the yield turned out to be lower than the administration predicts, the promise to transform America solely at the expense of the wealthy would be hollow.