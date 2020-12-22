Bloomberg News: Biden must bring hospital data back to the CDC

Unfortunately, that never happened. And a recent investigation by Science revealed that the disarray and confusion have persisted. The numbers of hospitalized COVID patients compiled by the HHS Protect database differ from state figures by more than 20% in most cases. Sometimes the state tallies are higher, and sometimes lower. In 21 states, the reporter found, “HHS Protect data fluctuated erratically.”

Fixing this mess will fall to Rochelle Walensky, whom Biden has named to become head of a now crippled and demoralized CDC. She doesn’t need Senate confirmation and so can get to work immediately on Jan. 20. She should return the CDC as quickly as possible to its effective traditions: holding regular public briefings, keeping Americans apprised of the course of the virus and best practices to keep themselves safe, and gathering and publicizing data on the pandemic. That means returning hospital data collection to a permanent home at the CDC where seasoned epidemiologists can analyze it. This shouldn’t be done abruptly — the Trump administration demonstrated last summer how disruptive such a shift can be for hospitals under stress. But Walensky should make clear that a transition back to the CDC will start within months.