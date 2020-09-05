Bloomberg News: America's poll worker shortage is a brewing crisis

With two months until Election Day, the United States faces a shortage of one critical resource: poll workers. Thanks to the threat of COVID-19, many of them — especially seniors — will likely stay home. Without sufficient staffing at polling stations, voters may have to wait for hours before casting their ballots, or see voting sites closed altogether — a prospect that risks disenfranchising citizens in low-income communities hit hard by the pandemic.

According to voting rights advocates, the country needs at least 250,000 new poll workers to handle the expected demand for in-person voting. Meeting that goal requires immediate action from election officials. That includes boosting poll worker pay, expanding recruitment drives aimed at younger volunteers and encouraging state agencies to give workers time off to serve.

Even before the pandemic, the country’s supply of poll workers was dwindling. More than two-thirds of jurisdictions reported difficulty recruiting enough staff in the 2018 midterm elections, which involved more than 600,000 poll workers. To fill these needs, local officials draw heavily from older citizens and retirees who have time to get trained and work all-day shifts on Election Day. Of those who served in 2018, 57% were over the age of 60.