YOU TOON

Blaze orange nose wins this week's You Toon caption contest

Winning Reindeer You Toon

Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Pete!

His caption about Rudolph at the end of deer season beat out more than 60 entries. He wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon and will also receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Jake Altwegg

  • of Madison: “I really hope that thing isn’t powered by fossil fuel. There’s a climate crisis, ya know.”

Dennis Pauli

  • of Edgerton: “Where are all of the other reindeer? Oh ...”

Dennis Vincent

  • of DeForest: “Good thinking keeping your Halloween costume on.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

