Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, Inc.: What is the place for African Americans in the 'new' Madison?

The months of March and April have been unprecedented in the nation, the state, and here at home in the Madison metropolitan community. We have seen a global pandemic that has forced us to voluntarily quarantine in our homes, a primary election that should have been either postponed or converted to all mail-in, and the decision of a school superintendent designee to rescind his appointment. While each of these things affects the entire community to some extent, they have an especially deleterious impact on the quality of life for African Americans.

We know that African Americans are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even in a state like Wisconsin where African Americans are a mere 6.3% of the population, African Americans are over-represented in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. In Milwaukee, African Americans comprise 41% of the city’s population yet were almost half of the COVID-19 deaths. National news outlets and pundits are expressing shock at the stark disparities and the way the pandemic is decimating the Black community. Often, the first line of response is that African Americans are victims of underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer. Somehow these issues are solely attributed to African Americans’ “bad behavior and choice.” What is overlooked is the fact that African Americans are less likely to be able to self-quarantine and practice social distancing. African Americans are busy providing essential services like working in grocery stores, public transportation, sanitation and delivery. These are lower paying jobs that cannot be performed remotely.