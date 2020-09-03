Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County: 'How long? Not long'

We can almost set our watch to it. Another day, another shooting of an unarmed and non-resistant Black man, woman or child.
A few days ago, we witnessed another act of police violence and brutality with the shooting of an unarmed Black man, this time by police in our own state of Wisconsin. Police officers in Kenosha violently accosted Jacob Blake as he returned to his three children in his parked SUV. These children witnessed their father being shot seven times in the back, in broad daylight, like he was being executed, while members of the community watched and urged police not to use force.
Tragic does not even begin to describe this shooting. Irreparable harm has been done to Jacob Blake, his three sons and family members, and the Kenosha community, as well as all who witnessed the shooting in-person or by video.
We demand the police officers involved in this horrific and senseless crime be held accountable. The video and the brazen nature of this shooting call upon the Kenosha Police Department to take immediate and decisive action to protect the public from these officers.
This tragic shooting underscores the immediate need to re-evaluate how we conduct policing, how we criminalize Black people, and how the criminal justice system is structured in Kenosha, across Wisconsin and across the United States of America. Our nation’s criminal justice and safety and security systems continue to fail Black people at every level, and are putting our lives and futures at grave risks.
We demand justice for Jacob Blake.
Rev. David Hart is president of Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, Inc. Kirbie Mack is vice president. Ray Allen is treasurer. Theresa Sanders is secretary. Tracey Caradine is executive secretary.
