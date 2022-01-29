Birds migrate with chairlift in this week's winning You Toon cartoon caption

Jerry J. Murphy of Monona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Jerry!
His caption about birds on a chairlift beat out more than 50 entries. Murphy wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Gary Pierce
- of Camp Douglas: “A rare breed of snowbirds: Long-footed mogul thrashers!”
Jackie Rietmann
- of Merrimac: “These snowbirds sure have some exotic and colorful plumage.”
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “Skiers never argue about face coverings.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.