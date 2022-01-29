 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

YOU TOON

Birds migrate with chairlift in this week's winning You Toon cartoon caption

Winning chairlift YouToon

Jerry J. Murphy of Monona is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Jerry!

His caption about birds on a chairlift beat out more than 50 entries. Murphy wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Gary Pierce

  • of Camp Douglas: “A rare breed of snowbirds: Long-footed mogul thrashers!”

Jackie Rietmann

  • of Merrimac: “These snowbirds sure have some exotic and colorful plumage.”

Brian TeLindert

  • of Portage: “Skiers never argue about face coverings.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

