Bill to add 50 seats to House of Representatives a nuisance — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 100 YEARS AGO

Congress, 1920

The U.S. House of Representatives, pictured here in December 1920, has had 435 members since 1913. Wisconsin sent 10 Republicans and one socialist to the House in 1920. Today, Wisconsin has eight House members.

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 12, 1920:

The House of Representatives is now, of course, at least twice as big as efficient operation would justify. The only reason for adding 50 new members is to prevent a few states from having their representation cut down slightly.

It would be infinitely better if the number of representatives, instead of being increased, could be cut to about 200. But the useless extravagance will be practiced unless people all over the country register immediate and emphatic protest. Even so, it may do no good. The next election is far away. Congress is filled with “lame ducks” and reelected members who are not worrying about what the people think now.

