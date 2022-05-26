Bill Lueders: Why did state nix citations for evicting 97-year-old

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services saved the worst for last. Last week, I received a letter in response to the concerns I had raised about the department’s decision to rescind the citations it had issued to the senior care facility that last fall evicted my then-97-year-old mom, Elaine Benz. (She’s since turned 98.)

The letter from Otis Woods, administrator of the Division of Quality Assurance, an arm of DHS, offered no new information about the case and responded to none of the issues I had raised in an April 27 letter to Karen Timberlake, the secretary-designee of DHS.

“Department staff reviewed the additional information provided by the facility,” Woods wrote, referring to ProHealth Care Regency Senior Communities New Berlin, where Elaine had lived for 10 years. “Upon further review of the evidence, the Office of Legal Counsel and the Division of Quality Assurance determined that the deficiencies did not meet the threshold for a regulatory citation. As a result, the deficiencies were rescinded.”

Neither I nor my sister, Diane, who share power of attorney for our mom when it comes to health care, have any idea what “information” Woods is referring to. The state did release to me some records about our mom’s care that were provided by the Regency. But by the state’s own admission, none of these records offer a defense of the Regency’s actions or even attempt to explain the released records’ significance.

What we do know is that a Division of Quality Assurance inspector on Nov. 8, 2021, identified two violations of state administrative code committed by the Regency in this eviction, for which it was later fined $1,500. The first citation was for the Regency’s false claim that our mother’s condition presented an “emergency” requiring her immediate discharge. The second was for not performing a required comprehensive assessment in consultation with family members before kicking her out.

This, I learned via an open records request, was one of just three enforcement actions for violations of the state’s rules for discharging residents from the 350 facilities in the Regency’s licensing category over the last three years, a period during which complaints to the state over improper discharges have been rising.

In fact, no “emergency” required our mom to be evicted without our being given the 30-day advance notice that the law requires. A medical evaluation performed just days before the eviction found “no documented evidence” that Elaine needed continued skilled medical services or more intensive care.

As I wrote in my letter to Timberlake, “What has happened here is an egregious failure on the part of DHS to enforce state administrative code against an especially flagrant violator. You are making it clear that providers of care to the elderly can violate the state’s rules with impunity. As such, the decision of the Department of Health Services to dismiss this case puts all of the state’s most vulnerable residents at unnecessary risk.”

The state’s failure to enforce its own rules comes as “facility-initiated discharges” have been flagged by the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a serious national problem. The issue of lax enforcement is raised repeatedly in the office’s 40-page report.

ProHealth Care, the Waukesha-based company that owns the Regency, raked in $103 million in “revenue less expenses” in fiscal year 2020, and over a six-year period paid its CEO, Susan Edwards, nearly $19 million.

Do the state officials who issued the citation agree that the unspecified “additional information” was so compelling that their judgment should have been overruled? I have asked this question, but gotten no response.

If there is a very good reason, or any reason at all, that the judgment of the frontline staff was overruled, why should we not be permitted to know what it is?

Gov. Tony Evers and members of the Legislature ought to insist that an outside investigator be tapped to look into what happened here. It appears to be a capitulation to pressure from a violator of state law, followed by a cover-up by higher-ups at DHS. The only question is whether the violator and its protectors at DHS will get away with it.

Lueders, of Madison, is president of the Wisconsin Freedom Of Information Council: wisfoic.org.