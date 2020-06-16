Bill Lueders: Abolish the Madison Police and Fire Commission

In fact, the PFC can initiate a disciplinary proceeding on its own authority, something it has never done — not even when asked to do so by the blind rape victim, whose assailant was ultimately caught and convicted.

In that case, my reporting eventually unearthed evidence that the Madison police detective in this case lied under oath to the PFC, which did nothing about it.

If George Floyd had been killed in Madison, even the chief could not fire the officers involved without invoking the PFC process, likely while they continued to draw paychecks for as long as it took.

The proposed oversight commission will do nothing to give citizens more power over police discipline. They can recommend all they want, and the PFC will make sure nothing comes of it.

Since PFCs are created by state statute, getting rid of them will require legislative action — a heavy lift. But given the level of public anger over police killings, across political and party lines, it’s a possibility that should be pursued.

Madison deserves a police disciplinary process that isn’t set up to defeat every citizen complaint that comes its way. That means dismantling the PFC.