Bill G. Smith: Good riddance to small business tax

Michelle Drea, the city of Madison’s assessor, claimed in a column last Sunday that the elimination of the personal property tax will increase real estate taxes.
She’s wrong.
The personal property tax, first enacted in colonial times, is a tax assessed on the personal property of businesses and collected by local units of government. Over the years, the tax has evolved into a grab bag of confusing exemptions along with complicated definitions that violate the basic principles of tax fairness, simple cost-effective administration, and low enforcement costs.
The personal property tax in many ways is a small business tax.
The legislation to repeal the tax does not shift taxes around among taxpayers. It eliminates an obsolete tax and includes funding to reimburse local governments for any loss of revenue, just as the state did:
- In 1923, when it exempted horses, mules, wagons and carriages.
- In 1937, when the state exempted hay, feed and grain,
- In 1999-2003, when computers, fax machines and registers were exempted.
That’s a short list of the more than 50 exemptions from the personal property tax now on the books.
Historically, the state has always kept its commitment to backfill for any loss of revenue, essentially holding local governments harmless as each exemption from the tax was approved.
So no loss of revenue will occur. Even the Wisconsin League of Municipalities said, “As long as the state holds us harmless, we’re fine with the repeal of the personal property tax.”
Finally, while Madison’s assessor is concerned about what she describes as the future immense impact of losing revenue, personal property tax revenues have been declining since 1982 and are now just 2.5% of property tax collections.
To be competitive with surrounding states, to promote meaningful economic development and, most importantly, to encourage small business creation and growth, Wisconsin’s small business community believes the time is now to eliminate the obsolete personal property tax.
Smith, is state director in Wisconsin for the National Federation of Independent Business, a small business advocate based in Madison.